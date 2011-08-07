Super Stock Screener results, July 31st

This weeks results from my Super Stock Screener. Screening is an excellent starting point for finding winning stocks.
My thoughts: A quick post here with the latest Super Stock Screener results after a two-week hiatus. Lots of changes in the screening results as many names have fallen off for a variety of reasons. I expected a fair amount of the list to be gone but some of the ones that disappeared are surprising to say the least.
Before I left for vacation there were 48 stocks. Now that I am back two weeks later there are only 37 stocks. However, I would expect these surviving 37 to show some pretty good characteristics as they are the survivors of all the recent turmoil regarding the debt ceiling debate. Definitely a good list to be working from. We'll see what happens.
As always this is not a buy list but rather a starting point for doing more research. Stocks that are new are underlined and have an Asterisk (*) next to their company name.
|
Symbol
|
Name
|
EPS % Chg Last Qtr
|
Sales % Chg Lst Qtr
|
ROE
|
ACTG
|
Acacia Rsrch Acacia Tech *
|
1800
|
165
|
50.6
|
AH
|
Accretive Health Inc
|
300
|
30
|
27.3
|
ALXN
|
Alexion Pharmaceuticals
|
45
|
48
|
21.6
|
ATHN
|
Athenahealth Inc
|
83
|
33
|
15.2
|
BIDU
|
Baidu Inc Ads
|
106
|
87
|
54.8
|
BPI
|
Bridgepoint Education
|
88
|
47
|
68.4
|
BWA
|
Borg Warner Inc *
|
44
|
28
|
16.7
|
CF
|
C F Industries Holdings
|
52
|
134
|
19.5
|
CGNX
|
Cognex Corp
|
64
|
26
|
14.2
|
CROX
|
Crocs Inc
|
65
|
30
|
19.5
|
CRR
|
Carbo Ceramics Inc *
|
59
|
34
|
16.1
|
DAR
|
Darling International
|
207
|
170
|
14
|
FMCN
|
Focus Media Holding Ads *
|
100
|
52
|
14.5
|
FOSL
|
Fossil Inc
|
62
|
37
|
23.9
|
GDI
|
Gardner Denver Inc
|
85
|
36
|
16
|
GMCR
|
Green Mtn Coffee Roastrs
|
133
|
127
|
15.9
|
HANS
|
Hansen Natural Corp
|
69
|
50
|
30
|
HLF
|
Herbalife Ltd
|
47
|
29
|
70.2
|
LCAPA
|
Liberty Media Cap Cl A
|
1486
|
250
|
40.2
|
LULU
|
Lululemon Athletica
|
57
|
35
|
36.2
|
LXU
|
L S B Industries Inc
|
1186
|
36
|
18
|
MEDH
|
Medquist Holdings Inc
|
192
|
31
|
30.5
|
MTZ
|
Mastec Inc
|
160
|
37
|
15.3
|
NFLX
|
Netflix Inc
|
58
|
52
|
65.7
|
PCLN
|
Priceline.com Inc
|
56
|
38
|
44.2
|
PII
|
Polaris Industries Inc
|
83
|
41
|
51.1
|
QCOR
|
Questcor Pharmaceutical
|
53
|
62
|
37.7
|
RATE
|
Bankrate Inc *
|
200
|
188
|
13
|
RAX
|
Rackspace Hosting Inc
|
43
|
29
|
11.8
|
RNOW
|
Rightnow Technologies *
|
67
|
26
|
27.6
|
SODA
|
Sodastream Intl Ltd
|
153
|
57
|
19.8
|
SPWRA
|
Sunpower Corp Cl A
|
200
|
30
|
11.8
|
TAOM
|
Taomee Holdings Ltd Ads
|
150
|
90
|
171.6
|
TGI
|
Triumph Group Inc *
|
52
|
108
|
13.5
|
TPX
|
Tempur Pedic Intl Inc
|
65
|
30
|
105.3
|
UA
|
Under Armour Inc Cl A
|
71
|
42
|
15.3
|
ZAGG
|
Zagg Inc
|
333
|
207
|
45.2
Stock that fell off the Super Stock Screener results from July 16th are below:
|
Symbol
|
Name
|
ACOM
|
Ancestry.com Inc
|
CLF
|
Cliffs Natural Resources *
|
DDD
|
Three D Systems Corp *
|
FTNT
|
Fortinet Inc
|
GGG
|
Graco Inc
|
GT
|
Goodyear Tire & Rubber *
|
IIVI
|
Ii-Vi Incorporated
|
IPGP
|
I P G Photonics Corp
|
KNXA
|
Kenexa Corporation
|
NANO
|
Nanometrics Inc
|
OME
|
Omega Protein Corp
|
PLCM
|
Polycom Inc
|
RVBD
|
Riverbed Technology Inc
|
SOLR
|
G T Solar International
|
TIBX
|
Tibco Software Inc
|
TITN
|
Titan Machinery Inc
|
TNAV
|
Telenav Inc
|
WBC
|
Wabco Hldgs Inc
Note: This screen is fairly wide (EPS>=45%, Sales>=25%, ROE>=10, RS>=90, Price within 20% of High) and I do have tighter screens as well. To keep the screen results manageable I removed Industry Groups that I either do not believe in (Financial) or are so Commodity that I have no edge in how to pick one from another (Oil&Gas).