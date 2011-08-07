Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Super Stock Screener results, July 31st

This weeks results from my Super Stock Screener.  Screening is an excellent starting point for finding winning stocks.

 

My thoughts:  A quick post here with the latest Super Stock Screener results after a two-week hiatus.  Lots of changes in the screening results as many names have fallen off for a variety of reasons.  I expected a fair amount of the list to be gone but some of the ones that disappeared are surprising to say the least.

 

Before I left for vacation there were 48 stocks.  Now that I am back two weeks later there are only 37 stocks.  However, I would expect these surviving 37 to show some pretty good characteristics as they are the survivors of all the recent turmoil regarding the debt ceiling debate.  Definitely a good list to be working from.  We'll see what happens.

 

As always this is not a buy list but rather a starting point for doing more research.  Stocks that are new are underlined and have an Asterisk (*) next to their company name.

 

Symbol

Name

EPS % Chg Last Qtr

Sales % Chg Lst Qtr

ROE

ACTG

Acacia Rsrch Acacia Tech *

1800

165

50.6

AH

Accretive Health Inc

300

30

27.3

ALXN

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

45

48

21.6

ATHN

Athenahealth Inc

83

33

15.2

BIDU

Baidu Inc Ads

106

87

54.8

BPI

Bridgepoint Education

88

47

68.4

BWA

Borg Warner Inc *

44

28

16.7

CF

C F Industries Holdings

52

134

19.5

CGNX

Cognex Corp

64

26

14.2

CROX

Crocs Inc

65

30

19.5

CRR

Carbo Ceramics Inc *

59

34

16.1

DAR

Darling International

207

170

14

FMCN

Focus Media Holding Ads *

100

52

14.5

FOSL

Fossil Inc

62

37

23.9

GDI

Gardner Denver Inc

85

36

16

GMCR

Green Mtn Coffee Roastrs

133

127

15.9

HANS

Hansen Natural Corp

69

50

30

HLF

Herbalife Ltd

47

29

70.2

LCAPA

Liberty Media Cap Cl A

1486

250

40.2

LULU

Lululemon Athletica

57

35

36.2

LXU

L S B Industries Inc

1186

36

18

MEDH

Medquist Holdings Inc

192

31

30.5

MTZ

Mastec Inc

160

37

15.3

NFLX

Netflix Inc

58

52

65.7

PCLN

Priceline.com Inc

56

38

44.2

PII

Polaris Industries Inc

83

41

51.1

QCOR

Questcor Pharmaceutical

53

62

37.7

RATE

Bankrate Inc *

200

188

13

RAX

Rackspace Hosting Inc

43

29

11.8

RNOW

Rightnow Technologies *

67

26

27.6

SODA

Sodastream Intl Ltd

153

57

19.8

SPWRA

Sunpower Corp Cl A

200

30

11.8

TAOM

Taomee Holdings Ltd Ads

150

90

171.6

TGI

Triumph Group Inc *

52

108

13.5

TPX

Tempur Pedic Intl Inc

65

30

105.3

UA

Under Armour Inc Cl A

71

42

15.3

ZAGG

Zagg Inc

333

207

45.2

 

 

Stock that fell off the Super Stock Screener results from July 16th are below:

 

Symbol

Name

ACOM

Ancestry.com Inc

CLF

Cliffs Natural Resources *

DDD

Three D Systems Corp *

FTNT

Fortinet Inc

GGG

Graco Inc

GT

Goodyear Tire &amp; Rubber *

IIVI

Ii-Vi Incorporated

IPGP

I P G Photonics Corp

KNXA

Kenexa Corporation

NANO

Nanometrics Inc

OME

Omega Protein Corp

PLCM

Polycom Inc

RVBD

Riverbed Technology Inc

SOLR

G T Solar International

TIBX

Tibco Software Inc

TITN

Titan Machinery Inc

TNAV

Telenav Inc

WBC

Wabco Hldgs Inc

 

 

Note: This screen is fairly wide (EPS>=45%, Sales>=25%, ROE>=10, RS>=90, Price within 20% of High) and I do have tighter screens as well.  To keep the screen results manageable I removed Industry Groups that I either do not believe in (Financial) or are so Commodity that I have no edge in how to pick one from another (Oil&Gas).