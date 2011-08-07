Super Stock Screener results, July 31st

This weeks results from my Super Stock Screener. Screening is an excellent starting point for finding winning stocks.

My thoughts : A quick post here with the latest Super Stock Screener results after a two-week hiatus. Lots of changes in the screening results as many names have fallen off for a variety of reasons. I expected a fair amount of the list to be gone but some of the ones that disappeared are surprising to say the least.

Before I left for vacation there were 48 stocks. Now that I am back two weeks later there are only 37 stocks. However, I would expect these surviving 37 to show some pretty good characteristics as they are the survivors of all the recent turmoil regarding the debt ceiling debate. Definitely a good list to be working from. We'll see what happens.

As always this is not a buy list but rather a starting point for doing more research. Stocks that are new are underlined and have an Asterisk (*) next to their company name.

Symbol Name EPS % Chg Last Qtr Sales % Chg Lst Qtr ROE ACTG Acacia Rsrch Acacia Tech * 1800 165 50.6 AH Accretive Health Inc 300 30 27.3 ALXN Alexion Pharmaceuticals 45 48 21.6 ATHN Athenahealth Inc 83 33 15.2 BIDU Baidu Inc Ads 106 87 54.8 BPI Bridgepoint Education 88 47 68.4 BWA Borg Warner Inc * 44 28 16.7 CF C F Industries Holdings 52 134 19.5 CGNX Cognex Corp 64 26 14.2 CROX Crocs Inc 65 30 19.5 CRR Carbo Ceramics Inc * 59 34 16.1 DAR Darling International 207 170 14 FMCN Focus Media Holding Ads * 100 52 14.5 FOSL Fossil Inc 62 37 23.9 GDI Gardner Denver Inc 85 36 16 GMCR Green Mtn Coffee Roastrs 133 127 15.9 HANS Hansen Natural Corp 69 50 30 HLF Herbalife Ltd 47 29 70.2 LCAPA Liberty Media Cap Cl A 1486 250 40.2 LULU Lululemon Athletica 57 35 36.2 LXU L S B Industries Inc 1186 36 18 MEDH Medquist Holdings Inc 192 31 30.5 MTZ Mastec Inc 160 37 15.3 NFLX Netflix Inc 58 52 65.7 PCLN Priceline.com Inc 56 38 44.2 PII Polaris Industries Inc 83 41 51.1 QCOR Questcor Pharmaceutical 53 62 37.7 RATE Bankrate Inc * 200 188 13 RAX Rackspace Hosting Inc 43 29 11.8 RNOW Rightnow Technologies * 67 26 27.6 SODA Sodastream Intl Ltd 153 57 19.8 SPWRA Sunpower Corp Cl A 200 30 11.8 TAOM Taomee Holdings Ltd Ads 150 90 171.6 TGI Triumph Group Inc * 52 108 13.5 TPX Tempur Pedic Intl Inc 65 30 105.3 UA Under Armour Inc Cl A 71 42 15.3 ZAGG Zagg Inc 333 207 45.2

Stock that fell off the Super Stock Screener results from July 16th are below:

Symbol Name ACOM Ancestry.com Inc CLF Cliffs Natural Resources * DDD Three D Systems Corp * FTNT Fortinet Inc GGG Graco Inc GT Goodyear Tire & Rubber * IIVI Ii-Vi Incorporated IPGP I P G Photonics Corp KNXA Kenexa Corporation NANO Nanometrics Inc OME Omega Protein Corp PLCM Polycom Inc RVBD Riverbed Technology Inc SOLR G T Solar International TIBX Tibco Software Inc TITN Titan Machinery Inc TNAV Telenav Inc WBC Wabco Hldgs Inc

Note: This screen is fairly wide (EPS>=45%, Sales>=25%, ROE>=10, RS>=90, Price within 20% of High) and I do have tighter screens as well. To keep the screen results manageable I removed Industry Groups that I either do not believe in (Financial) or are so Commodity that I have no edge in how to pick one from another (Oil&Gas).