Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Super Stock Screener results, August 6th

|Includes: Apple Inc. (AAPL), ACTG, ALXN, ATHN, BIDU, BKNG, CF, CROX, CVLT, FOSL, GMCR, LULU, MNK, MODL, PII, RCM, RNOW, SNCR, SODA, TGI, TPX

This weeks results from my Super Stock Screener.  Screening is an excellent starting point for finding winning stocks.

 

My thoughts:  Wow, my last post about being cautious was clearly way too conservative as the market basically crashed this week.  I should have pounded the table for people to get out, but at this point if you haven't sold by now then you're either a "long-term investor" or you missed the window of opportunity for doing so (for the moment).  The market did bounce some on Friday, so going forward if you do still own stocks then you may have to see how things play out this week at the least.  The best scenario would have been that you used stop-loss orders and got sold out before the drop (like me) and are now in cash patiently waiting for the next opportunity to arise.

 

The best thing to come out of this awful week is that it is now easier than ever to use the Super Stock Screener to find new opportunities.  The number of names on the screening list has been dramatically reduced, and despite the market crash there are still several attractive-looking names on the list.

 

Last week on the July 31st screen there were 37 stocks, and now that number has been pruned down to 21 stocks, what a drop!  However, these 21 are probably the best out there as they continue to meet the requirements of the screen, which means they are still relatively close to their 52-week highs and also have the best earnings and sales fundamentals as well.  I'm sure one of these stocks will (eventually) be the next market winner so if you keep a watch list then many of these names should be on it.

 

Amazingly there were actually 3 stocks new to the screen this week which is surprising due to the amount of selling.  One of the new ones is Apple Computer (NASDAQ: AAPL) which I'm sure everyone is familiar with, and the other is a stock I'd bet no one is familiar with; Commvault Systems (NASDAQ: CVLT).  Both are worth keeping an eye on in case this market turns around.

 

The list of stocks that fell off the screen are too numerous to mention so take a look at the list below.  You may love some of these names but remember, if they fell off the screen then they are probably lacking the "stuff" that makes them worth owning.  Don't buy anything just because it was hot 3-6 months ago, instead buy stocks that big investors think are great right now.

 

As always this is not a buy list but rather a starting point for doing more research.  Stocks that are new are underlined and have an Asterisk (*) next to their company name.

 

Symbol

Name

EPS % Chg Last Qtr

Sales % Chg Lst Qtr

ROE

AAPL

Apple Inc *

122

82

35.3

ACTG

Acacia Rsrch Acacia Tech

1800

165

50.6

AH

Accretive Health Inc

300

30

27.3

ALXN

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

45

48

21.6

ATHN

Athenahealth Inc

83

33

15.2

BIDU

Baidu Inc Ads

106

87

54.8

CF

C F Industries Holdings

174

38

19.5

CROX

Crocs Inc

65

30

19.5

CVLT

Commvault Systems Inc *

91

38

20.4

FOSL

Fossil Inc

62

37

23.9

GMCR

Green Mtn Coffee Roastrs

133

127

15.9

LULU

Lululemon Athletica

57

35

36.2

MEDH

Medquist Holdings Inc

192

31

30.5

PCLN

Priceline.com Inc

78

44

44.2

PII

Polaris Industries Inc

83

41

51.1

QCOR

Questcor Pharmaceutical

53

62

37.7

RNOW

Rightnow Technologies

67

26

27.6

SNCR

Synchronoss Technologies *

40

47

10.6

SODA

Sodastream Intl Ltd

153

57

19.8

TGI

Triumph Group Inc

52

108

13.5

TPX

Tempur Pedic Intl Inc

65

30

105.3

 

Stock that fell off the Super Stock Screener results from July 31st are below:

 

Symbol

Name

BPI

Bridgepoint Education

BWA

Borg Warner Inc *

CGNX

Cognex Corp

CRR

Carbo Ceramics Inc *

DAR

Darling International

FMCN

Focus Media Holding Ads *

GDI

Gardner Denver Inc

HANS

Hansen Natural Corp

HLF

Herbalife Ltd

LCAPA

Liberty Media Cap Cl A

LXU

L S B Industries Inc

MTZ

Mastec Inc

NFLX

Netflix Inc

RATE

Bankrate Inc *

RAX

Rackspace Hosting Inc

SPWRA

Sunpower Corp Cl A

TAOM

Taomee Holdings Ltd Ads

UA

Under Armour Inc Cl A

ZAGG

Zagg Inc

 

Note: This screen is fairly wide (EPS>=45%, Sales>=25%, ROE>=10, RS>=90, Price within 20% of High) and I do have tighter screens as well.  To keep the screen results manageable I removed Industry Groups that I either do not believe in (Financial) or are so Commodity that I have no edge in how to pick one from another (Oil&Gas).