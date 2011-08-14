Super Stock Screener results, August 13th

This weeks results from my Super Stock Screener. Screening is an excellent starting point for finding winning stocks.

My thoughts : I think most market participants are in a post-crash daze after the roller-coaster week we had. I think I can sum up the trading as unbelievable, and if you managed to come out unscathed and possibly even making money then you are doing great compared to millions of other investors.

Where we go from here is unknown but at least we don't have to worry about the market crashing, because it already did. Instead, I think the worry is going to be focused on Europe and whether the US is either in a recession or going into one.

This past week was also marked by tremendous volatility in prices as stocks fell and then rebounded somewhat. The Stock Screener at one point earlier this week only had 8 names on it, but due to the rebound the last two days the number of stocks is now at 23. The amazing thing is that this represents a net increase of 2 stocks (!) because last week there were only 21 stocks that made the list. Don't ask me how this happened, it simply did.

The problem with all stocks at this point is whether this bounce is the after-effects of the market crash, or if it is the beginning of a recovery in prices. I don't know, so give individual stocks a chance to prove themselves and don't feel like you're going to miss "the big move" because if a big move up is really going to happen then it will soon become obvious. Thus don't buy anything just because it was hot 3-6 months ago, instead buy stocks that big investors think are great right now .



A few to consider are new ones on the screen such as NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), Potash Corp of Saskatchewan (NYSE: POT), and of all things Polo Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL). New names may be the winners of the next market cycle.



As always this is not a buy list but rather a starting point for doing more research. Stocks that are new are underlined and have an Asterisk (*) next to their company name.

Symbol Name EPS % Chg Last Qtr Sales % Chg Lst Qtr ROE AAPL Apple Inc 122 82 35.3 ACTG Acacia Rsrch Acacia Tech 1800 165 50.6 ALXN Alexion Pharmaceuticals 45 48 21.6 ATHN Athenahealth Inc 83 33 15.2 BIDU Baidu Inc Ads 106 87 54.8 CF C F Industries Holdings 174 38 19.5 CROX Crocs Inc 65 30 19.5 CVLT Commvault Systems Inc 91 38 20.4 EDU New Orientl Edu&Tech Ads * 113 59 23.6 GMCR Green Mtn Coffee Roastrs 133 127 15.9 LULU Lululemon Athletica 57 35 36.2 MTZ Mastec Inc * 72 52 15.3 NFLX Netflix Inc * 58 52 65.7 NTES Netease.com Inc Adr * 69 34 26 PCLN Priceline.com Inc 78 44 44.2 PEGA Pegasystems Inc * 60 26 11.2 PII Polaris Industries Inc 83 41 51.1 POT Potash Corp Saskatchewan * 81 62 28.1 QCOR Questcor Pharmaceutical 53 62 37.7 RL Polo Ralph Lauren Corp * 57 32 17.7 RNOW Rightnow Technologies 67 26 27.6 TGI Triumph Group Inc 52 108 13.5 ZAGG Zagg Inc * 333 207 45.2

Stock that fell off the Super Stock Screener results from August 6th are below: