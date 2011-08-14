Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Super Stock Screener results, August 13th

This weeks results from my Super Stock Screener.  Screening is an excellent starting point for finding winning stocks.

 

My thoughts:  I think most market participants are in a post-crash daze after the roller-coaster week we had.  I think I can sum up the trading as unbelievable, and if you managed to come out unscathed and possibly even making money then you are doing great compared to millions of other investors.

 

Where we go from here is unknown but at least we don't have to worry about the market crashing, because it already did.  Instead, I think the worry is going to be focused on Europe and whether the US is either in a recession or going into one.

 

This past week was also marked by tremendous volatility in prices as stocks fell and then rebounded somewhat.  The Stock Screener at one point earlier this week only had 8 names on it, but due to the rebound the last two days the number of stocks is now at 23.  The amazing thing is that this represents a net increase of 2 stocks (!) because last week there were only 21 stocks that made the list.  Don't ask me how this happened, it simply did.

 

The problem with all stocks at this point is whether this bounce is the after-effects of the market crash, or if it is the beginning of a recovery in prices.  I don't know, so give individual stocks a chance to prove themselves and don't feel like you're going to miss "the big move" because if a big move up is really going to happen then it will soon become obvious.  Thus don't buy anything just because it was hot 3-6 months ago, instead buy stocks that big investors think are great right now.


A few to consider are new ones on the screen such as NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), Potash Corp of Saskatchewan (NYSE: POT), and of all things Polo Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL).  New names may be the winners of the next market cycle.


As always this is not a buy list but rather a starting point for doing more research.  Stocks that are new are underlined and have an Asterisk (*) next to their company name.

 

Symbol

Name

EPS % Chg Last Qtr

Sales % Chg Lst Qtr

ROE

AAPL

Apple Inc

122

82

35.3

ACTG

Acacia Rsrch Acacia Tech

1800

165

50.6

ALXN

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

45

48

21.6

ATHN

Athenahealth Inc

83

33

15.2

BIDU

Baidu Inc Ads

106

87

54.8

CF

C F Industries Holdings

174

38

19.5

CROX

Crocs Inc

65

30

19.5

CVLT

Commvault Systems Inc

91

38

20.4

EDU

New Orientl Edu&amp;Tech Ads *

113

59

23.6

GMCR

Green Mtn Coffee Roastrs

133

127

15.9

LULU

Lululemon Athletica

57

35

36.2

MTZ

Mastec Inc *

72

52

15.3

NFLX

Netflix Inc *

58

52

65.7

NTES

Netease.com Inc Adr *

69

34

26

PCLN

Priceline.com Inc

78

44

44.2

PEGA

Pegasystems Inc *

60

26

11.2

PII

Polaris Industries Inc

83

41

51.1

POT

Potash Corp Saskatchewan *

81

62

28.1

QCOR

Questcor Pharmaceutical

53

62

37.7

RL

Polo Ralph Lauren Corp *

57

32

17.7

RNOW

Rightnow Technologies

67

26

27.6

TGI

Triumph Group Inc

52

108

13.5

ZAGG

Zagg Inc *

333

207

45.2

 

 

Stock that fell off the Super Stock Screener results from August 6th are below:

 

Symbol

Name

AH

Accretive Health Inc

FOSL

Fossil Inc

MEDH

Medquist Holdings Inc

SNCR

Synchronoss Technologies *

SODA

Sodastream Intl Ltd

TPX

Tempur Pedic Intl Inc