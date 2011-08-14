Super Stock Screener results, August 13th

This weeks results from my Super Stock Screener. Screening is an excellent starting point for finding winning stocks.
My thoughts: I think most market participants are in a post-crash daze after the roller-coaster week we had. I think I can sum up the trading as unbelievable, and if you managed to come out unscathed and possibly even making money then you are doing great compared to millions of other investors.
Where we go from here is unknown but at least we don't have to worry about the market crashing, because it already did. Instead, I think the worry is going to be focused on Europe and whether the US is either in a recession or going into one.
This past week was also marked by tremendous volatility in prices as stocks fell and then rebounded somewhat. The Stock Screener at one point earlier this week only had 8 names on it, but due to the rebound the last two days the number of stocks is now at 23. The amazing thing is that this represents a net increase of 2 stocks (!) because last week there were only 21 stocks that made the list. Don't ask me how this happened, it simply did.
The problem with all stocks at this point is whether this bounce is the after-effects of the market crash, or if it is the beginning of a recovery in prices. I don't know, so give individual stocks a chance to prove themselves and don't feel like you're going to miss "the big move" because if a big move up is really going to happen then it will soon become obvious. Thus don't buy anything just because it was hot 3-6 months ago, instead buy stocks that big investors think are great right now.
A few to consider are new ones on the screen such as NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), Potash Corp of Saskatchewan (NYSE: POT), and of all things Polo Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL). New names may be the winners of the next market cycle.
As always this is not a buy list but rather a starting point for doing more research. Stocks that are new are underlined and have an Asterisk (*) next to their company name.
|
Symbol
|
Name
|
EPS % Chg Last Qtr
|
Sales % Chg Lst Qtr
|
ROE
|
AAPL
|
Apple Inc
|
122
|
82
|
35.3
|
ACTG
|
Acacia Rsrch Acacia Tech
|
1800
|
165
|
50.6
|
ALXN
|
Alexion Pharmaceuticals
|
45
|
48
|
21.6
|
ATHN
|
Athenahealth Inc
|
83
|
33
|
15.2
|
BIDU
|
Baidu Inc Ads
|
106
|
87
|
54.8
|
CF
|
C F Industries Holdings
|
174
|
38
|
19.5
|
CROX
|
Crocs Inc
|
65
|
30
|
19.5
|
CVLT
|
Commvault Systems Inc
|
91
|
38
|
20.4
|
EDU
|
New Orientl Edu&Tech Ads *
|
113
|
59
|
23.6
|
GMCR
|
Green Mtn Coffee Roastrs
|
133
|
127
|
15.9
|
LULU
|
Lululemon Athletica
|
57
|
35
|
36.2
|
MTZ
|
Mastec Inc *
|
72
|
52
|
15.3
|
NFLX
|
Netflix Inc *
|
58
|
52
|
65.7
|
NTES
|
Netease.com Inc Adr *
|
69
|
34
|
26
|
PCLN
|
Priceline.com Inc
|
78
|
44
|
44.2
|
PEGA
|
Pegasystems Inc *
|
60
|
26
|
11.2
|
PII
|
Polaris Industries Inc
|
83
|
41
|
51.1
|
POT
|
Potash Corp Saskatchewan *
|
81
|
62
|
28.1
|
QCOR
|
Questcor Pharmaceutical
|
53
|
62
|
37.7
|
RL
|
Polo Ralph Lauren Corp *
|
57
|
32
|
17.7
|
RNOW
|
Rightnow Technologies
|
67
|
26
|
27.6
|
TGI
|
Triumph Group Inc
|
52
|
108
|
13.5
|
ZAGG
|
Zagg Inc *
|
333
|
207
|
45.2
Stock that fell off the Super Stock Screener results from August 6th are below:
|
Symbol
|
Name
|
AH
|
Accretive Health Inc
|
FOSL
|
Fossil Inc
|
MEDH
|
Medquist Holdings Inc
|
SNCR
|
Synchronoss Technologies *
|
SODA
|
Sodastream Intl Ltd
|
TPX
|
Tempur Pedic Intl Inc