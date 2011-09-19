Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Super Stock Screener results, September 10th

This weeks results from my Super Stock Screener.  Screening is an excellent starting point for finding winning stocks.

 

My thoughts:

 

A quick post today.  Apparently the world is be bracing for more bad news from Europe and especially Greece.  Bear Markets typically feature all sorts of bad things financially, and I think the problem is that no one knows what exactly will happen if the Greeks do default on their debts.

 

Some fears include whether there will be a chain-reaction that hurts banks in France and Germany, or could a default possibly topple financial institutions around the world including in the US?  Because investors don't know the answers to these questions I thus feel that markets will remain in a very negative position with bearish sentiment on stocks and all financial assets in general.

 

The individual investor has the wonderful good fortune to be able to sit in cash during periods like these until the damage gets done and the danger passes.  Professional investors such as Hedge-fund and Mutual-fund managers get no such benefit.  They have to position things as best as they can, and even if they predict the market correctly they can still lose money because their investors require them to be fully-invested at all times.  What a crazy set of rules!

 

Years ago I thought I wanted to be a professional portfolio manager at an investment firm, but what I realized is that it would just kill me to own stocks during a bear market and ride them all down.  I would have gone crazy being long stocks and unable to sell, and I think if you're well-intentioned and want to do well for your investors then that would be doubly tough to do.  Instead, I much prefer being able to sit out in cash for as long as necessary and if that means taking an extended break then so be it.

 

Interestingly, an extended break before a real bounce occurs might only be a few weeks away.  In my prior post I listed a rudimentary table that compared the number of down weeks before meaningful potential bottoms from each of the 2008 and 2010 market drops along with where we are currently.  We have finished 7 full weeks since the markets began falling in August, and since the average length of time before a meaningful bottom from the other two market episodes was 10 weeks then it means that we may be closer than we think to an attempt at a real bottom...provided that the current period rhymes with 2008 and 2010.

 

Many charts are still broken and there is still plenty of bad news that has not come out yet, so until that bottom attempt arrives then I suggest maximum caution.  I for one will be sitting out, and hopefully I can enjoy margaritas on the beach before it becomes time to get serious about the markets again.

 

Below is the latest results for the Super Stock Screener and if you're going to watch any stocks then these are a good start.  Have a safe, cautious trading week.

 

As always this is not a buy list but rather a starting point for doing more research.  Stocks that are new are underlined and have an Asterisk (*) next to their company name.

 

Symbol

Name

EPS % Chg Last Qtr

Sales % Chg Lst Qtr

ROE

AAPL

Apple Inc

122

82

35.3

ACTG

Acacia Rsrch Acacia Tech

1800

165

50.6

ALXN

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

45

48

21.6

ATHN

Athenahealth Inc

83

33

15.2

BIDU

Baidu Inc Ads

106

87

54.8

BKI

Buckeye Technologies Inc

162

25

17.9

CF

C F Industries Holdings

174

38

19.5

CPA

Copa Holdings Sa

52

41

24.8

EDU

New Orientl Edu&amp;Tech Ads

100

59

23.6

GMCR

Green Mtn Coffee Roastrs

133

127

15.9

JCOM

J 2 Global Communication

41

40

23.5

KEX

Kirby Corp *

56

60

10.8

LULU

Lululemon Athletica

73

39

36.2

LVS

Las Vegas Sands Corp *

218

47

12.6

MTZ

Mastec Inc

72

52

15.3

NTES

Netease.com Inc Adr

65

39

26

OXM

Oxford Industries Inc

78

26

14.6

PCLN

Priceline.com Inc

78

44

44.2

PII

Polaris Industries Inc

83

41

51.1

QCOR

Questcor Pharmaceutical

53

62

37.7

RL

Ralph Lauren Corp Cl A

57

32

17.7

RNOW

Rightnow Technologies

67

26

27.6

SPRD

Spreadtrum Comm Inc Ads *

91

124

52.4

TGI

Triumph Group Inc

52

108

13.5

TIF

Tiffany &amp; Co

56

30

18.5

UA

Under Armour Inc Cl A

71

42

15.3

ZAGG

Zagg Inc

138

158

45.2

 

 

Stock that fell off the Super Stock Screener results from September 3rd are below:

 

Symbol

Name

DAR

Darling International *

FMCN

Focus Media Holding Ads *