Super Stock Screener results, September 10th

This weeks results from my Super Stock Screener. Screening is an excellent starting point for finding winning stocks.
My thoughts:
A quick post today. Apparently the world is be bracing for more bad news from Europe and especially Greece. Bear Markets typically feature all sorts of bad things financially, and I think the problem is that no one knows what exactly will happen if the Greeks do default on their debts.
Some fears include whether there will be a chain-reaction that hurts banks in France and Germany, or could a default possibly topple financial institutions around the world including in the US? Because investors don't know the answers to these questions I thus feel that markets will remain in a very negative position with bearish sentiment on stocks and all financial assets in general.
The individual investor has the wonderful good fortune to be able to sit in cash during periods like these until the damage gets done and the danger passes. Professional investors such as Hedge-fund and Mutual-fund managers get no such benefit. They have to position things as best as they can, and even if they predict the market correctly they can still lose money because their investors require them to be fully-invested at all times. What a crazy set of rules!
Years ago I thought I wanted to be a professional portfolio manager at an investment firm, but what I realized is that it would just kill me to own stocks during a bear market and ride them all down. I would have gone crazy being long stocks and unable to sell, and I think if you're well-intentioned and want to do well for your investors then that would be doubly tough to do. Instead, I much prefer being able to sit out in cash for as long as necessary and if that means taking an extended break then so be it.
Interestingly, an extended break before a real bounce occurs might only be a few weeks away. In my prior post I listed a rudimentary table that compared the number of down weeks before meaningful potential bottoms from each of the 2008 and 2010 market drops along with where we are currently. We have finished 7 full weeks since the markets began falling in August, and since the average length of time before a meaningful bottom from the other two market episodes was 10 weeks then it means that we may be closer than we think to an attempt at a real bottom...provided that the current period rhymes with 2008 and 2010.
Many charts are still broken and there is still plenty of bad news that has not come out yet, so until that bottom attempt arrives then I suggest maximum caution. I for one will be sitting out, and hopefully I can enjoy margaritas on the beach before it becomes time to get serious about the markets again.
Below is the latest results for the Super Stock Screener and if you're going to watch any stocks then these are a good start. Have a safe, cautious trading week.
As always this is not a buy list but rather a starting point for doing more research. Stocks that are new are underlined and have an Asterisk (*) next to their company name.
|
Symbol
|
Name
|
EPS % Chg Last Qtr
|
Sales % Chg Lst Qtr
|
ROE
|
AAPL
|
Apple Inc
|
122
|
82
|
35.3
|
ACTG
|
Acacia Rsrch Acacia Tech
|
1800
|
165
|
50.6
|
ALXN
|
Alexion Pharmaceuticals
|
45
|
48
|
21.6
|
ATHN
|
Athenahealth Inc
|
83
|
33
|
15.2
|
BIDU
|
Baidu Inc Ads
|
106
|
87
|
54.8
|
BKI
|
Buckeye Technologies Inc
|
162
|
25
|
17.9
|
CF
|
C F Industries Holdings
|
174
|
38
|
19.5
|
CPA
|
Copa Holdings Sa
|
52
|
41
|
24.8
|
EDU
|
New Orientl Edu&Tech Ads
|
100
|
59
|
23.6
|
GMCR
|
Green Mtn Coffee Roastrs
|
133
|
127
|
15.9
|
JCOM
|
J 2 Global Communication
|
41
|
40
|
23.5
|
KEX
|
Kirby Corp *
|
56
|
60
|
10.8
|
LULU
|
Lululemon Athletica
|
73
|
39
|
36.2
|
LVS
|
Las Vegas Sands Corp *
|
218
|
47
|
12.6
|
MTZ
|
Mastec Inc
|
72
|
52
|
15.3
|
NTES
|
Netease.com Inc Adr
|
65
|
39
|
26
|
OXM
|
Oxford Industries Inc
|
78
|
26
|
14.6
|
PCLN
|
Priceline.com Inc
|
78
|
44
|
44.2
|
PII
|
Polaris Industries Inc
|
83
|
41
|
51.1
|
QCOR
|
Questcor Pharmaceutical
|
53
|
62
|
37.7
|
RL
|
Ralph Lauren Corp Cl A
|
57
|
32
|
17.7
|
RNOW
|
Rightnow Technologies
|
67
|
26
|
27.6
|
SPRD
|
Spreadtrum Comm Inc Ads *
|
91
|
124
|
52.4
|
TGI
|
Triumph Group Inc
|
52
|
108
|
13.5
|
TIF
|
Tiffany & Co
|
56
|
30
|
18.5
|
UA
|
Under Armour Inc Cl A
|
71
|
42
|
15.3
|
ZAGG
|
Zagg Inc
|
138
|
158
|
45.2
Stock that fell off the Super Stock Screener results from September 3rd are below:
|
Symbol
|
Name
|
DAR
|
Darling International *
|
FMCN
|
Focus Media Holding Ads *