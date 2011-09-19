Super Stock Screener results, September 10th

This weeks results from my Super Stock Screener. Screening is an excellent starting point for finding winning stocks.

My thoughts :

A quick post today. Apparently the world is be bracing for more bad news from Europe and especially Greece. Bear Markets typically feature all sorts of bad things financially, and I think the problem is that no one knows what exactly will happen if the Greeks do default on their debts.

Some fears include whether there will be a chain-reaction that hurts banks in France and Germany, or could a default possibly topple financial institutions around the world including in the US? Because investors don't know the answers to these questions I thus feel that markets will remain in a very negative position with bearish sentiment on stocks and all financial assets in general.

The individual investor has the wonderful good fortune to be able to sit in cash during periods like these until the damage gets done and the danger passes. Professional investors such as Hedge-fund and Mutual-fund managers get no such benefit. They have to position things as best as they can, and even if they predict the market correctly they can still lose money because their investors require them to be fully-invested at all times. What a crazy set of rules!

Years ago I thought I wanted to be a professional portfolio manager at an investment firm, but what I realized is that it would just kill me to own stocks during a bear market and ride them all down. I would have gone crazy being long stocks and unable to sell, and I think if you're well-intentioned and want to do well for your investors then that would be doubly tough to do. Instead, I much prefer being able to sit out in cash for as long as necessary and if that means taking an extended break then so be it.

Interestingly, an extended break before a real bounce occurs might only be a few weeks away. In my prior post I listed a rudimentary table that compared the number of down weeks before meaningful potential bottoms from each of the 2008 and 2010 market drops along with where we are currently. We have finished 7 full weeks since the markets began falling in August, and since the average length of time before a meaningful bottom from the other two market episodes was 10 weeks then it means that we may be closer than we think to an attempt at a real bottom...provided that the current period rhymes with 2008 and 2010.

Many charts are still broken and there is still plenty of bad news that has not come out yet, so until that bottom attempt arrives then I suggest maximum caution. I for one will be sitting out, and hopefully I can enjoy margaritas on the beach before it becomes time to get serious about the markets again.

Below is the latest results for the Super Stock Screener and if you're going to watch any stocks then these are a good start. Have a safe, cautious trading week.

As always this is not a buy list but rather a starting point for doing more research. Stocks that are new are underlined and have an Asterisk (*) next to their company name.

Symbol Name EPS % Chg Last Qtr Sales % Chg Lst Qtr ROE AAPL Apple Inc 122 82 35.3 ACTG Acacia Rsrch Acacia Tech 1800 165 50.6 ALXN Alexion Pharmaceuticals 45 48 21.6 ATHN Athenahealth Inc 83 33 15.2 BIDU Baidu Inc Ads 106 87 54.8 BKI Buckeye Technologies Inc 162 25 17.9 CF C F Industries Holdings 174 38 19.5 CPA Copa Holdings Sa 52 41 24.8 EDU New Orientl Edu&Tech Ads 100 59 23.6 GMCR Green Mtn Coffee Roastrs 133 127 15.9 JCOM J 2 Global Communication 41 40 23.5 KEX Kirby Corp * 56 60 10.8 LULU Lululemon Athletica 73 39 36.2 LVS Las Vegas Sands Corp * 218 47 12.6 MTZ Mastec Inc 72 52 15.3 NTES Netease.com Inc Adr 65 39 26 OXM Oxford Industries Inc 78 26 14.6 PCLN Priceline.com Inc 78 44 44.2 PII Polaris Industries Inc 83 41 51.1 QCOR Questcor Pharmaceutical 53 62 37.7 RL Ralph Lauren Corp Cl A 57 32 17.7 RNOW Rightnow Technologies 67 26 27.6 SPRD Spreadtrum Comm Inc Ads * 91 124 52.4 TGI Triumph Group Inc 52 108 13.5 TIF Tiffany & Co 56 30 18.5 UA Under Armour Inc Cl A 71 42 15.3 ZAGG Zagg Inc 138 158 45.2

Stock that fell off the Super Stock Screener results from September 3rd are below: