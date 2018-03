An FTC "Do Not Track" Solution can (& surely should) Be Announced & Discussed Soon?

has always been a double-edge sword. No industry is going to self-regulate themselves out of business.......... The practice of gathering behavioral data has always been intentionally veiled to the consumer.As the FTC and Congress have said over and over..[then].......We have seen this game before with thelist and it destroyed the telemarketing industry."The words of ain a comment made to an article over at AdExchanger.com trumpeting the merits of(among others), that already provides a straightforward and free way for consumers to block data collection for online behavioral advertising. - The article even suggests that (already), there are more than 3 million people who utilize it across every major browser (Firefox, IE, Chrome and Safari).is suggesting his Co's Open Data Partnership (), asand, (he claims)... that it ..."will provide consumers with full transparency into this data and enable them to edit their information or opt out completely from any participating company’s cookie."< ....... Last week, Better Advertising announced that itthe Open Data Partnership (NYSE: ODP ), which .... "will provide consumers with full transparency into this data and enable them to edit their information or opt out completely from any participating company’s cookie.">And [according to their release], initial partners include 33Across, Bizo, BlueKai, Demdex, eXelate, Lotame, SafeCount and Turn.>This (the Scott Meyer's Co's) solution may well prove to beall 'third-party' data gatherers, 'in the eyes of'. -...In my own InstaPost (just two, back) I had maintained that while I do have a vested interest in a 'fair' use of 'tracking', I had (also) made the claim, that, I feel.I mean ..What if technology permitted justto dothe tracking on (it's), the one big advertiser/publisher network? - Not disimilar to or, like the global Telecommunications infrastructure? Where Co's within all the countries of the world are enabled to "" with or, between each other.And' (to all), thatthat the range of targeting details it has - be capable of - & thatthat would be 'utilised' [that can personally identify a user - eg; an IP addy], willever get into the hands of (or, be made available to), any other commercial 'interest'.(being, both advertisers and publishers),any, specific individual's personal details'), being provided to all those Co's that are approved and are then operating (or, may choose to operate), within a/the global marketplace? This still allows for accurate targeting of those (now 'blind'), anonomized users, same interest groups, etcI mean ..... An absolute 'rock-solid' guarantee can then be given to(certainly to all those consumers). With its......a/that can then be supported by the heaviest of penalties that will have/be another guarantee - to then be strongly(following legislation of such), should any Co choose to disregard any ban on the use of BT (and can be,), out-side the realms of, as suggested above.How do you feel about this? - Sounds a reasonable way around it all, for me." to ...Longand happy to be so, too....LC