An FTC "Do Not Track" Solution can (& surely should) Be Announced & Discussed Soon?

"Self-regulation has always been a double-edge sword. No industry is going to self-regulate themselves out of business.......... The practice of gathering behavioral data has always been intentionally veiled to the consumer.
As the FTC and Congress have said over and over.. if we do not self-regulate to protect consumers [then].......they will legislate to do so.
We have seen this game before with the Do-Not-Call list and it destroyed the telemarketing industry."
The words of a Mike Blacker in a comment made to an article over at AdExchanger.com trumpeting the merits of Ghostery (among others), that already provides a straightforward and free way for consumers to block data collection for online behavioral advertising. - The article even suggests that (already), there are more than 3 million people who utilize it across every major browser (Firefox, IE, Chrome and Safari).
Better Advertising CEO Meyer On Open Data Partnership, FTC’s Do-Not-Track List And Ghostery
Scott Meyer is suggesting his Co's Open Data Partnership (ODP), as THE solution and, (he claims)... that it ..."will provide consumers with full transparency into this data and enable them to edit their information or opt out completely from any participating company’s cookie."
< ....... Last week, Better Advertising announced that it would be directing the Open Data Partnership (NYSE:ODP), which .... "will provide consumers with full transparency into this data and enable them to edit their information or opt out completely from any participating company’s cookie.">
And [according to their release], initial partners include 33Across, Bizo, BlueKai, Demdex, eXelate, Lotame, SafeCount and Turn.>
This (the Scott Meyer's Co's) solution may well prove to be the ideal 'compromise' for all 'third-party' data gatherers, 'in the eyes of' the FTC. - But ... at scale?
In my own InstaPost (just two, back) I had maintained that while I do have a vested interest in a 'fair' use of 'tracking', I had (also) made the claim, that a form of fair use can be reasonably argued, I feel.
I mean ..What if technology permitted just ONE company to do ALL the tracking on (it's), the one big advertiser/publisher network? - Not disimilar to or, like the global Telecommunications infrastructure? Where Co's within all the countries of the world are enabled to "inter-operate" with or, between each other.
And a 'neutral' (to all) Co, that can guarantee the FTC that the range of targeting details it has - be capable of - & that all that would be 'utilised' [that can personally identify a user - eg; an IP addy], will NEVER ever get into the hands of (or, be made available to), any other commercial 'interest'.
Meaning the end users (being, both advertisers and publishers), of that 'uniform' data (LESS any, specific individual's personal details'), being provided to all those Co's that are approved and are then operating (or, may choose to operate), within a/the global marketplace? This still allows for accurate targeting of those (now 'blind'), anonomized users, same interest groups, etc
I mean ..... An absolute 'rock-solid' guarantee can then be given to all USERS (certainly to all those consumers) who may choose/care not to block data collection for online behavioral advertising. With its......
Being a/the kind of 'safe-guard' that can then be supported by the heaviest of penalties that will have/be another guarantee - to then be strongly enacted by the FTC (following legislation of such), should any Co choose to disregard any ban on the use of BT (and can be, industry regulated), out-side the realms of, as suggested above.
How do you feel about this? - Sounds a reasonable way around it all, for me.
LC