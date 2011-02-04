The "Pioneer of Personalised Advertising" says most DSP's lack the Scale of Data

Longstanding investor in Looksmart

How many DSPs have the traction in order to have real scale of data? Some do, but very few.”- Is the basic question put & the correct answer given in an article today [More...], over at Adotas.

"They promise advertisers greater performance and increased returns for their online advertising campaigns",but are mostly marketing "Fluff", as is then, so clearly pointed out.

< Quite simply, the technology and engineering driving most DSPs is not advanced enough to process this information and translate this into the best, smartest real-time bidding decisions for media buyers.

Most DSPs are not equipped to make the best and most profitable decisions on behalf of advertisers as they lack the scale of data and the intelligence behind those decisions are second-rate. >

A day or, two back I had head-lined my InstaPost with Data (at scale) - Try over a BILLION humans in "Social Media"  & pointed out that I felt that (soon), Looksmart's independent (global) AdCenter management platform will get access to data (to be 'mined') from 'social media' (alone) from the.. 'hundreds of millions (soon to be over a billion) human beings who are all putting their thoughts, ideas and actions in a searchable form each month'

[I guess we have all (by now) forgotten about Looksmart's 'crawler' in Wisenut, the Google Killer? Nah... - Search Engine Watch (SEW) Watch (SEW) - 5 Sep 2001 .. The media is heralding Wisenut as the scrappy underdog that's.. I wonder if it may happen to be 'out of moth-balls' for some 'exclusive-use' type, crawling?]

And about that (my talked of) GLOBAL reach capability of the award winning Looksmart platform that 'enables' it's DSP users, to access the promises (I maintain) made above, then you should read no further than [Looksmart's (universal) AdCenter platform built to scale by Microsoft] and much more is contained within past InstaPosts, here:

seekingalpha.com/user/36191/instablog/se...

The article's author Sam Barnett, (HMmm? Labeled as the "Pioneer of Personalised Advertising" and the founder of ad technology company Struq) points out .....

< 2011 is the year when the tide goes out and we will all see who has been swimming in the display ecosystem with their trunks off. Those with cutting edge technology and truly defensible IP will swim. The rest will sink. >

Almost 12 months ago I had posted my own similar 'thought' here:

< The fore-runners (the many early starters) in the business of Ad Networks (in particular) are appearing to me to be, well, almost "wood-duck-like" the further this all goes. (Many won't survive).>

seekingalpha.com/instablog/36191-looking...

And Struq? - They tell us that ..in "Looking at hundreds of different types of anonymous browser behaviour and comparing it with the behaviour of previous buyers, Struq determines the characteristics of 'Predictably Profitable' users. If the user leaves your site without buying but has been determined to be 'Predictably Profitable' – only then will Struq retarget them."

About that "anonymous browser behaviour" again?? - I myself had only recently posted that I strongly feel that Looksmart's model will (also) comply with or, (could well) satisfy any FEC concerns about behavioural targeting, hopefully.

seekingalpha.com/instablog/36191-looking...

And, I have NO REASON (at all now), to change my 'thoughts' on this very exciting prospect.

A UK - Soho-based behavioural targeting company Struq (this article suggests) IS 'something of a Holy Grail for brands'.

...“We don’t serve up static ads. You get the exact product, offer and price you were interested in,” says Barnett, whose company has had offers in the double digit millions.This business is infinitely scalable. There’s literally no limit to the growth we could achieve.”

www.telegraph.co.uk/technology/8065730/B...

I find it strange that Strug are not yet approved as being an Advertising Provider for Facebook, but then again, nor are Looksmart.(Whose scaled AdCenter was built (current report) with both the assistance of Microsoft & IACI's Ask.com] and now 'manages' over TWO BILLION impressions & clicks DAILY) but are not on that list and won't ever make it, for the (ultimate) INTER-OPERABILITY 'role' that I feel it will play.

seekingalpha.com/instablog/36191-looking...

How interesting it all becomes, day by day!!!

LC

ps; The 'plot' thickens!! (And I'm yet to fully read the article)

Even Facebook itself has cracked down on unauthorized data scraping.

mashable.com/2011/02/03/permission-marke.../

Disclosure: Long LOOK and happy to be so.
