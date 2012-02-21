The Internet To Be Closed Down By Corporate GREED?

For Looksmart's patient shareholders, an only concern now should be focused on "The Internet", itself - is my opinion.

I mean .......... Are we not hearing the early signs that "The Internet" (as we know it), is drawing nearer to the day, of it's closing down?

Make of this video, what you 'wish'.....

..Is this [video, linked below] simply not pre-empting the 'fight-back' by a/the "greedy" 1% or, the controlling, corporate world?

The regaining of 'control' (under such a guise), as this video may be suggesting?

[If you control 'the topic' of conversation - you then, control the conversation? No?]

Has the internet already given people too much of a 'right to think', for themselves? (And, becoming a 'collective' of opinion?)

Who Knows?

[Some may say that it's hype, but for the U.S. government, the threat of cyberwar is as real as ever. .. The Pentagon now deems cyber attacks acts of war that could merit a military response. And the U.S. Congress is calling for urgent cyber security legislation to be passed as soon as possible.

But in this year of the protest, a new group of hackers has put a domestic face on the cyber threat: "Anonymous." - Joining forces with Occupy Wall Street to attack governments, corporations and banks in the name of social justice.

So how will Congress respond to this new domestic "threat"? Will dissent now be treated as an act of treason? In the fog of cyber war, the line between protester and terrorist could soon be dangerously blurred.]

www.youtube.com/watch?v=W_m-1vcdzIk&;feature=player_embedded

LOOK: At 3:57PM EST: $1.41 0.01 (+0.71%)

Always, only an opinion.

LC

ps; We (in becoming a global 'collective' of free minds) CAN 'take back that power' ... We only need to "do it" - Like this Guy has....

http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=tk4txm74cr4

Disclosure; Long LOOK

.