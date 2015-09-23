Archbishop To Use Papal Law To Get On Top Of Nuns In Court Matter - Kate Perry In The Middle

If the matter before the court is between a living man and or, a living woman, any corporate government has no part in, that matter before the court.

Property sale Dispute - Archbishop to use Papal Law to get on top of Nuns in a property matter that's before the court...And Kate Perry is right in the middle of this dispute.

< ... At a hearing Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Judge James C. Chalfant granted Dana Hollister's request to vacate the property and pay the rent to a group of nuns, who assert they have the right to sell the aging 8-acre estate to the restaurateur for $15.5 million.

The Roman Catholic Archbishop of Los Angeles, however, wants to sell the 1927 estate - nestled in the Los Feliz neighborhood near Hollywood - to [Kate] Perry for $14.5 million to refurbish it as a residence. >

< ..... The archbishop's attorney, J. Michael Hennigan, said he intends to invoke papal law at a hearing in October to show that the Archdiocese has the authority to sell the property and to determine the suitable buyer. >

Kate Perry Story: www.buzzfeed.com/claudiarosenbaum/tenant...



It would then seem both fair and logical, that if a living man or, women can prove to the Supreme Court that a corporate government (or, let's even say the Queensland corporate government - any corporate government), and both the litigant/defendant (in a matter before the court) were all under Papal Law - the matter would then rest, on a determination of the same law.

If you are UNDER any law, it's clear or, should be that you (we all) answer to, that law. (Rule of Law.)

Always, only an opinion.

LC