Coca Cola Hits The Spot? - A Reply To Jerry Neumann

"I'm not saying that branding absolutely will not work, my question is what if it doesn't? - If brand advertising does not take off this year, will it ever? And, if not, then what?"

Jerry Neumann (a partner in Neu Venture Capital) explains the above in his reply to others - - within a comment that he makes on his own post today @ AdExchanger.

Article: [What If Online Doesn't Work For Branding?]

While many seemed to have missed his point, Jerry Neumann has really 'thrown the cat among the pigeons' all the same. He even went so far in suggesting that .. "Maybe the medium itself is antithetical [mutually incompatible?] to the way brands are built."[?]

"What if I'm right? What if online branding is a mug's game?

If it is, it won't be too much longer before marketers get wise and just stop listening to online branding pitches. Maybe they already have. Maybe they never did listen to them. What's the fallback plan?

....How do we go about getting the brand advertising dollars if online brand advertising doesn't work? ...What can we do that will cause brand advertisers to move their branding dollars out of advertising altogether into some other online channel? Online display media buying is our little world. Branding is The Show. How do we disrupt branding?"

Branding (as in display) is still very much nascent in terms of ultimate reach and an ability to 'fine tune' direct targeting of both users and or, specific geographical localities-in both cases, within grouped zip (post) code areas in a number of markets, globally.

Branding Campaigns can then get to/Will be Defined, as above!

This comment (to Jerry's post - in itself) 'nails it', I feel.

[ .......... Throwing up standard banners is not the test of brand marketing. The best brand marketers out there like Coca Cola already know this and are already realizing the branding power of online media through rich engaging creative content distributed dynamically through paid, owned and earned channels.]

And the clear success (here in Australia) of Coca Cola Names Bottles and Cans resulted in the posting of a plethora of proud pics of so many Facebook members 'uploading' and in freely posting of their own name, on a can/bottle - - should have been a proven example to most (savvy) brands in just what can/will be achieved in the future, and around social media alone. (Where a brand can get to be personalised.)

There are so (too) many variable options available that Brands can apply with Display that can (also) have that same 'viral effect' achieved on FB by Coca Cola, here in Australia. - I also feel they (many brands) already know this (or, should), and are patiently waiting.

Being "Creative", is the word.

ps; A variation on "brand recall"? - "AdColony oversaw a study that shows ads for a blockbuster movie drove intent to purchase up 72 percent when..." http://fb.me/1ho1mxJOk

