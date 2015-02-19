Strike While the Iron is Hot…

A Couple Russian ADR's To Consider Adding

"Sometimes it is necessary to be lonely in order to prove that you are right." --Vladimir Putin

Bundle up! I understand it's as cold as a witch's you-know-what out there. We've got folks suffering cabin fever, jumping out of windows into snow drifts… cars comically sliding about on black-ice; newscast's choreographing pileups almost perfectly to the Nutcracker Suite. Toes are cold, noses frozen and patience running low.

Yep, temperatures are dipping lower than Brian Williams' credibility rating.

So today, with half the country in a deep freeze, experiencing some of the coldest air in decades, let's roll up our sweater sleeves, stay the course and continue our talks on the Russian stock market. Yes, it's warm in the Caribbean, but the opportunity we're looking for is not in the Jamaican stock market. So save the dreams of golden suntans, coconut trees and Mai Tai's for another day… the tundra it is.

Earlier this week we discussed an ETF that could double over the course of the next 5 years, (see our previous article available on the website) today we're going to have a look at a few ADR's (listings of foreign companies on US exchanges) from Russia. While all of them have some potential, we'll focus mainly on two.

Even though Russia is right now experiencing a sharp pullback in economic activity, it is a mostly forced outside event. Vlad Putin made some enemies when he decided to back Iranian "progress", take Crimea and arm pro-Russian rebels in Ukraine. Unfortunately for him, the enemies he made had the ability to cripple his economy (see past issues on the joint Saudi and US efforts to stop Putin).

The Russian people are far more resilient than we give them credit for, however. They will pull through this downturn by hook or by crook. I'm expecting Putin will agree with Europe and the US and stop his monkeying in Ukraine and Iran, oil prices will rebound and the Russian stock market will lose its current discount. When will this happen? We're not certain, but continuing ceasefires in Eastern Ukraine (even if they are weak) point to sooner rather than later.

So if we give ourselves a 5 year window with these ETF's and ADR's, we're looking at a good shot of at least doubling our investments. The last time Russian stocks were this cheap was back during the GLOBAL financial crisis. So this isolated crisis gives us real opportunity in the long-run, especially as tensions seem to be somewhat diminishing.

Now, the following ADR's are looking attractive for one main reason… they are deeply discounted from the levels they were trading prior to Russian involvement in Ukraine and oil prices tanking. We're not going to delve into each ADR too deep, rather we'll look at two of them that have the best potential for long term gains.

Here's our list:

Mechel OAO (NYSE:MTL)

Mobile Telesystems OJSC (NYSE:MBT)

VimpelCom Ltd. (VIP)

Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Of the four, we're going to look at Mobile Telesystems (MBT) and Qiwi plc (QIWI) today. Why these two? Well, they are both profitable enterprises.

Before we get into them, let's have another look at the Russian market as measured by the Russian Trading System Index (akin to our Dow Jones Industrial Average)

In this 6 month chart, you can see the severe drop in the index when oil began to collapse… now it looks to have turned bullish and is recovering nicely. And now our two ADR's.

Mobile Telesystems OJSC (MBT)

According to their website, Mobile TeleSystems is the leading telecommunications group in Russia and the CIS, offering mobile and fixed voice, broadband, pay TV as well as content and entertainment services in one of the world's fastest growing regions.

Including its subsidiaries, as of September 30, 2014, the Group serviced over 100 million mobile subscribers in Russia, Ukraine, Armenia, Turkmenistan and Belarus, a region that boasts a total population of more than 200 million.

The Group's fixed business, as of September 30, 2014, had a total of

12.471 million households passed and 7.185 million residential subscribers.

Here's the MBT chart:

As you can tell, MBT is tracking ridiculously similar to the Russian Index. If you believe in a Russian recovery, oil prices rising higher this year and the Pro-Russian rebels behaving, MBT could double in no-time.

Our next ADR is Qiwi plc (QIWI).

Since I have no idea what this means, let's see what Yahoo! Finance has to say. According to Yahoo!, QIWI plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates.

It provides payment services through operating approximately 127,000 kiosks and 42,000 terminals in its payment processing platform. The company also offers Visa Qiwi Wallet, an online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer system that allows accountholders to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as to perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet in the online and mobile environment.

In addition, it is involved in licensing software and trademarks. The company is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation.

And the QIWI chart:

While QIWI is tracking closely with the Russian Index, it's not as near a match as MBT. The other two ADR's I mentioned do not have positive earnings, so while they could leap huge on any news, they're not as safe as these two… and by safe I mean less risky. Even though there is a huge opportunity here, it is still Russia. So be sure to complete your due diligence before deciding to jump in.

Speaking of jumping in, I'm about to jump in the pool. Even though it's freezing cold in most of the US, my little slice of island paradise is still pretty darn nice. I'll have that Mai Tai for ya, you can get me back in the summer when I'm melting from the heat and dreaming of cool air…

