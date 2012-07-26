CLFD Q3 Earnings. Nice Results Considering The Head Winds.

With ADTN reporting disappointing numbers and CALX issuing warnings, I was admitting nervous about CLFD's upcoming earnings release. This morning CLFD posted very strong Q over Q revenue increase (including EPS) and even beat Y over Y. Cash position is growing nicely and they bumped up gross margins. They are weathering the "pause" from Tier 3 customers due to USF reform and making inroads with cell backhaul. Looks like they are launching new products in 3Q and I expect international business to kick in as well.

Disclosure: I am long CLFD, CALX.