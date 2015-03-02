Purchase Of (BEN) Franklin Resources Inc.

I recently took a position in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN). The company is in the financial services industry and operates as a global management organization under the brand names of Franklin, Templeton, Mutual Series, Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, and K2. Through these brands, the company offers a range of services including:

Services to institutional, high net-worth, and separately managed accounts

Services related to fund administration, sales, trustee, as well as custodial and fiduciary services

Systematic Investment Plans under equity, fixed-income, and cash management funds.



I discovered and placed this company on my watch-list a few months ago while scanning through the Dividend CCC list. The Dividend CCC list includes Champions, Contenders, and Challengers; each of which has increased their dividends each year for 25, 10, and 5 years respectively. I use this list as a starting point when searching for high quality companies with a strong track record for dividend growth, amongst other notable qualities. Due to these companies having raised dividends for numerous years consecutively, it narrows down my search considerably when seeking stocks with strong financial metrics such as:

Sales Growth Rate

Earnings Growth Rate

1yr, 3yr, 5yr, and 10yr Dividend Growth Rates (DGR)

Payout Ratio

Debt/Equity



BEN is ranked as a dividend Champion having raised its for 35 years consecutively. The reason for it being on my watch-list was due to the exceptionally low Debt/Equity and Payout Ratio, with a considerably high DGR over the past decade. These metrics combined give the company financial flexibility and show that dividend growth can continue at a high rate for an extended period of time. I stumbled upon BEN when sorting stocks in order of lowest to highest P/E ratio; I do this because the current market environment is filled with what I consider overvalued stocks which tend to have higher than historical P/E ratios.

Important Metrics for Franklin Resources

Market Cap = 32.078 Billion

TTM P/E = 14.40

PEG Ratio = 1.42

Debt/Equity = 0.19

1yr DGR = 23.1%

5yr DGR = 12.0%

10yr DGR = 15.5%

Payout Ratio = 15.83%

** This information is sourced from the Dividend CCC excel file located at Dripinvesting.org**

Reasons for Buying

BEN's P/E ratio of 14.40 is lower than the rest of the market which currently sits at 17, and considerably lower than its peers on the Champion List which have an average P/E above 20. PEG ratio is very attractive at 1.42 compared to other Champions at 3.34. One of the main reasons why I decided to enter a position in Franklin Resources was due to the incredibly low Debt/Equity of 0.19. This shows that the company is well managed and able to weather financial crises like that of 2008; during this time the company managed to increase the dividend at the highest rate in their history. The average Debt/Equity ratio for Champions currently sits at 0.78. The second big driving factor in entering this position was the consistently high DGR's experience over the past decade; DGR's of 23.1%, 12.0%, and 15.5% for 1yr, 5yrs, and 10yrs, respectively show that the company has been able to raise dividends at an incredible rate for more than a decade. This type of dividend growth is expected to continue with a very low Payout Ratio of just over 15%; this payout is low enough for management to triple or quadruple the dividend immediately. A payout of 15% means that Franklin Resources can continue to grow its dividend at a substantial & sustainable rate for several years to come. Considering I am looking to build a portfolio with the intention of living off dividends, the January, April, July, and October payout schedule works in conjunction with the rest of my portfolio to create a monthly income stream.

The graph below shows Revenue, EPS, and Dividend/Share over the last 18 years. There is a very defined upward trend in all 3 metrics shown. The rapid increase in Revenue and EPS show strong underlying support for sustained dividend payouts.

Conclusion

I intend my position in (BEN) Franklin Resources to last for at least 5 - 10 years to allow for considerable dividend growth. The current yield on cost of 1.09% should increase at a rate well above average for Dividend Champions without much risk to dividend pauses or cuts. This is driven by very low debt, leverage, and payout ratio which allows the company much room to grow its dividend or return capital to shareholders through share-repurchase programs. The high and consistent DGR's should continue for a number of reasons and I feel there is little downside risk with such a low Debt/Equity ratio. I plan to reinvest all my dividends from BEN to accumulate a larger position over the next decade or more. The purchase of 13 shares with an annual dividend of $0.60/share will add about $8 to my annual dividend income.

Disclosure: Currently long BEN

This article was originally posted at http://dividendodyssey.blogspot.com/