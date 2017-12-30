THE CANNABIS REPORT #48 – Published In June 2017

Subscribers toTHE CANNABIS REPORT received a more fully developed examination of this abridged version, provided with the publisher’s permission. The subscribers received about 724 words of content. This abridged version is 628 words.

Marijuana Stock Portfolio Drifts Down, but an Equal-Weighted

Population Outperforms Top 10 Holdings for the Horizons Medical Marijuana

Life Sciences Exchange Traded Fund (ETF)

The Cannabis or Marijuana sector appears to be stabilizing, though there was a tiny bit of downward drift follow-through for the week ending June 16, 2017. I found it a bit surprising that the population (N=225), when back-tested, is outperforming the top 10 Horizons Medical Marijuana Life Sciences Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) holdings over 1 week, 4 week and 52 week periods. Some comparative measures are provided below:

Some Comparative Charts

Below is the latest listing of top holdings for the Horizons Medical Marijuana Life Sciences Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) (TSX: HMMJ). It is available at http://www.horizonsetfs.com/etf/hmmj?gclid=CNj37Pakv9MCFV2BswodslIJtw:

The Horizons Medical Marijuana Life Sciences ETF ( HMLSF) began trading on the OTC on April 11, 2017. Below is the chart:

Below is a listing of the top 10 holdings, and their performance:

SYMBOL LAST 1 WK 4 WK 52 WK 5 Yr 5 Yr YTD PRICE PERF PERF PERF High Low High 1 OTCQX:ACBFF $1.59 -4.6% -13.6% 320.0% $2.96 $0.00 $2.65 2 OTCQB:APHQF $4.05 4.4% -3.3% 270.8% $6.60 $0.65 $6.60 3 GWPH $97.73 2.9% -8.0% 11.9% $137.88 $8.46 $136.95 4 INSY $11.32 -1.4% -10.1% -12.7% $46.17 $2.18 $15.02 5 OTCQB:OGRMF $1.67 -2.1% -12.1% 107.5% $3.35 $0.16 $2.75 6 PRMCF $1.29 -2.2% -22.4% 681.8% $2.66 $0.17 $2.66 7 SMG $87.72 5.2% -0.4% 30.7% $98.82 $36.67 $97.50 8 OTCPK:SPRWF $0.95 -4.3% -12.9% 250.9% $2.50 $0.00 $1.45 9 OTCPK:TWMJF $5.89 1.0% -2.2% 187.7% $14.39 $1.01 $10.25 10 ZYNE $17.02 -6.5% -5.8% 125.4% $43.00 $4.64 $25.95 Averages $22.92 -0.8% -9.1% 197.4% $35.83 $5.39 $30.18

Below is a comparative chart for the entire population of N=225 marijuana stocks in the portfolio that I have created and track, where I have highlighted and color-coded the 1 week, 4 week and 52 week performance measures for both:

LAST 1 WK 4 WK 52 WK 5 Yr 5 Yr YTD PRICE PERF PERF PERF High Low High $1.83 -0.9% -1.3% 338.4% $117.79 $0.58 $2.98

Summary

The Cannabis and Marijuana sector is in a bit of a lull or holding pattern, for now. We need a catalyst to drive the types of meteoric increases that we have enjoyed on specific event dates and over the past few years. Until then, patience and discipline represent the best strategy.

No sector or segment of the economy goes straight up forever, but the cannabis or marijuana stocks are likely, in the near-term, to benefit from any news that a state in the U.S. is considering legalization or decriminalization for recreational use. The high population states are the ones we want to see move in this direction, as it suggests the greatest expansion of the market.

Any positive news of movement in this direction by Florida or Texas or New York for November 2018 election or ballot measures will drive the sector up. If and when Texas moves in this direction, the entire “Bible belt” or South Eastern U.S. will follow. This will be a very significant move.

The sector will resume increases in anticipation of Canadian legalization formalization, as we approach December 2017, when the sector will appreciate, anyway. In late December 2017, as tax loss selling or harvesting results in downside over-reactions for the calendar year losers,” there will be buying opportunities for an upside January effect (early 2018). If multiple U.S. states have Election Day ballot measures for November 2018, there will be a multi-month follow-through of sector stock price appreciation through November 2018.