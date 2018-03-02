Trading Over-Reactions: The “Easy Money” Has Been Made In Steel And Aluminum Stocks

You need not confine yourself to the stock I use in this article; apply the logic to any stock you are considering for purchase or sale.

A tariff is like a tax, so my example of the rumor of imposition of capital gains taxation in China is a good fit.

I use a decade-old example to illustrate just how profitable trading these over-reactions can be; there are many others.

An over-reaction is just that; if you own and like one of the losers, buy more; if you own and like one of the winners, sell and buy back cheaper.

It is time to sell those stocks benefitting from the Thursday tariff announcement, and buy those over-reacting to the downside.

NOTE: This article does not address the merits of tariffs; it addresses the issue of trading news-based or event over-reactions. For reference, worldwide sources of steel and aluminum are located in the APPENDIX.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Now is the time to sell AK Steel. There are, of course, others, but the same logic can be applied to other winners and losers, dependent on the percentage change or over-reaction that can be associated with Thursday’s tariffs announcement. Generally, focus on those with the most significant and otherwise unexplained over-reactions.

My Background and a Departure from my Prior SA Articles

I usually published SA articles on the cannabis or marijuana sector, where the Canadian legalization (summer 2018) and upcoming November election ballot measure in the U.S. represent predicable event dates. In these cases, you tend to see a slow, upward drift and a sell-off after the event date. This is not unlike the “buy on rumor, sell on news” saying that Wall Street is famous for.

In this case, I depart from my favorite sector or segment of the economy, and extend this over-reaction-based investment approach to those segments or sectors of the economy significantly and abruptly impacted by the threat of a warning of a 10% U.S. tariff on aluminum and a 25% U.S. tariff on steel. My recommendation is a simple one:

GIVEN THE SECTOR OVER-REACTIONS, DO NOT BUY THE WINNERS…BUY THE LOSERS!

A Nice Example of an Over-Reaction Followed by a Recovery in less than 2 Weeks

Below is one of my articles from a decade ago, where the mere mention of the imposition of capital gains tax in China had a negative impact on the stock market. Keep in mind, a tariff is a form of a tax. There are many such examples, but this is one of my publications, so I use it as an example:

On February 27, 2007…the SSE declined 8.8% in a single trading day

Citation: Cataldo, A. J. & Flynn, K. J. (2008). Do Capital Gains Taxes Matter? Strategic Finance: 13-14.

A Handful of the Winners Were Featured on CNBC - An Example of One I Would Sell

I focus on only on one example. There are others.

Below is the 5-day chart for AK Steel (AKS), where the stock has recovered or over-reacted to the upside:

If you agree that today’s 9.5% increase in price-per-share was an over-reaction, sell.

Focus on the Over-Reaction and Common Sense

In a CNBC telephone interview, following the steel and aluminum tariff announcement, and at about 2:45PM EST, Dan Dimicco, former (NUE) CEO, predicted a $100 increase for a $20,000 to $30,000 automobile. He suggested that this was a “buying” opportunity for stocks over-reacting to the downside.

A $100 increase in the price of a $25,000 automobile is only 4 tenths of 1 percent, and I will not list all of the automobile manufacturing stocks, but, if you like them, now is a good time to “nibble.” Certainly, a less than one-half of 1 percent increase in retail cost does not warrant some of the downside price-per-share over-reactions seen in Thursday’s trading.

Summary

I have, intentionally, avoided listing many winners and losers. It is not my objective to get lots of click-throughs to maximize my SA earnings. My objective is to provide my loyal followers with an opportunity to focus on the over-reaction and the opportunity for a great entry or exit position. These opportunities are rare and event- or announcement-based. They tend to be very, very profitable. They occur in the marijuana, steel or aluminum sectors or segments of the economy, and all others. Learning to trade these opportunities will generate significant, positive returns for your portfolio.

APPENDIX

Where Does Worldwide Aluminum Come From?

China is at about 9-10 times that of the U.S./North America:

Where Does Worldwide Steel Come From?

China is at about 10 times that of the U.S.: