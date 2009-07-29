Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM) is trading for $18 after hours, down 11.3% from 20.40. Second quarter revenues and sales and third quarter guidance were all in line, but intermediate term guidance is 5% annual growth until 1. the economy turns around, 2. rich HD video demand significantly increases and 3. foreign revenues increase.
Long AKAM
Akamai down during 2Q conference call
|Includes: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)
Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM) is trading for $18 after hours, down 11.3% from 20.40. Second quarter revenues and sales and third quarter guidance were all in line, but intermediate term guidance is 5% annual growth until 1. the economy turns around, 2. rich HD video demand significantly increases and 3. foreign revenues increase.