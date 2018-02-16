Beat The Markets Using The Principles Of The “Efficient Market Theory” And A Long Term Investment Horizon Aka “Buy A Stock That You Believe In At Any Time And Hold For The Long Haul”

I have been an active investor since the late 80’s. My initial dabble at investing was mostly about failure. I thought I was investing but I was really trading. Trading is a zero sum game and my experience on wall street as a quant analyst taught me that Markets are very efficient and when there is an event, the market re-prices in real time. As an individual investor the odds of profiting by trading over the longer haul is nearly impossible. I’ve yet to see an article on trading that shows a track record of 10 years of superior returns.

Since my days on wall street, technology have vastly improved and even the best institutional traders have challenges in consistent returns as successful traders get emulated as their trading behavior can be reverse engineered and any arbitrage opportunity is eliminated till the market is efficient again.

Efficient market theory advocates do not look at valuation as they believe that all stocks are priced at fair value. Stock prices reacts to events, the challenge is that we cannot accurately predict when these events will happen (i.e earnings, inflation, interest rates). As an individual investor you have the luxury of determining your own time horizon to wait out for these positive events to occur. This gives the individual investor an advantage over institutional equity fund managers that are graded on a quarterly or yearly return.

Institutional equity fund managers make their decisions based on assumptions that there are inefficiencies in the market. They assume that a company is undervalued and will also attempt to predict when there will be an event that will prop up the price of the stock. This is closer to trading than investing which is the reason why the individual investor has an advantage.

Some investors may refute this theory as there are great investors such as Warren Buffet that consistently beats the market year after year. If you look at his holdings he holds for the long haul which is like the investment approach discussed here. The difference in the investment approach between Buffet and “Buy a stock that you believe in at any time and hold for the long haul” is that if you like the stock you should buy it at any price as the current price is assumed to be at fair value.

I missed out on some great opportunities in the past such as MSFT and CSCO in the 90’s. Analysts were always quick to point out the high valuations in financial metrics such as PEG, price/sales, etc. I was a value investor who relied on financial metrics to make decisions on an investment.

I am not a finance guy, I don’t like to look at the numbers as I don’t believe it matters. The stock price has already accounted for any positive or negative event. What I look for is a belief in a long term event whether it’s macro such as the housing market, or technology such as the move to the cloud. I believe that any paradigm shift in business models or ideas take at least 5-10 years to commercialize and to see profit.

I then look for stocks that I believe that will benefit from this event over a 5-10 year horizon. I look for stocks that I feel that will weather the volatility - up and down as I need to feel secure about holding these stocks for the long term.

I started this disciplined investment approach right after the recession of 2018 and have done well ever since. Here is my snap shot of my portfolio performance from 1/1/2009 to 2/15/2018. (25% return yearly over 9 years)

2009.01.01_-_2018.02.15_Performance.pdf

The world was in shambles with the credit crisis and very few people had faith in the world. What I remember in past great recessions is that the market will always recover and that there will be an industry that did not exist that will change the way we do business or live. I am a private person and prefer not to divulge my personal holdings but will do this to make my point.

What do people do during a recession? They smoke and drink more as they have time and are stressed out. For this reason, I bought Altria (MO) as I felt this was the one company that will not go out of business but will thrive. It also sported a rather high 7% dividend. I was also infatuated with Amazon as very few firms have evolved from one business to another and I felt that this company will figure out a way to change the paradigm in how we run businesses and live our lives.

During the last 9 years I have bought or sold less than 8 stocks. In 2010 I added Cisco (CSCO) as I felt that the market will eventually adopt software in the cloud and will need infrastructure to house the data, I have bought and sold Schwab (SCHW) as I felt that the market will eventually adopt robots to manage people’s money, Meritage (MTH) as I thought that interest rates will trend lower and we will never see hyperinflation ever again as the world has changed all due to outsourcing so we won’t see real wage inflation which I think is the main cause of inflation and higher interest rates.

When and why do I sell a stock? I sell when the dream is over – paradigm shift is complete and the space is crowded and/or a better dream to pursue. (typically 5-10 years) I don’t know if I sold at the right time or whether I got the right price but I don’t care because I can’t predict this.

Since 2009 I have averaged close to a 25% return using this approach. My current holdings consist of Amazon (AMZN), Align Technologies (ALGN), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Cisco(CSCO). I will most likely sell CSCO first when the cloud is close to becoming a commoditized business, AMZN when they start to pay a dividend. ALGN, maybe never as they are the first medical device company to champion technical innovation in the medical field a near impossible feat as the FDA is evil, J&J for a very long time as Pharma will always be the holy grail investment for safe consistent returns as they will make money though specialty drugs.