Cintas - CTAS - Barchart Chart Of The Day

Barchart.coms Chart of the Day - Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Barchart Research Team - BC - Tue Oct 09, 3:40PM CDT

The "Chart of the Day" is Cintas (CTAS), which showed up on Tuesday's Barchart "52-Week High" list. Cintas on Tuesday posted a new 6-1/2 year high of $42.74 and closed +0.81%. TrendSpotter has been long since Oct 2 at $42.12. In recent news on the stock, Cintas on Sep 20 reported fiscal Q1 EPS of 60 cents, slightly above the consensus of 59 cents. Cintas, with a market cap of $5 billion, specializes in selling and renting uniforms.

How we found the Chart of the Day:

We found the "Chart of the Day" by scanning the Barchart "52-week Highs" page. That page shows all the stocks that have posted new 52-week highs, which is a popular sign of strong upside momentum.

The status of Barchart's Opinion trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 10 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com web site when you read this report.

TrendSpotter: Buy

Short-Term Indicators: 80% Buy

Medium-Term Indicators: 100% Buy

Long-Term Indicators: 100% Buy

Overall Average 96% Buy

Barchart links for further information:

Quotes and Charts

Quote

Detailed Quote

Chart

Technical Analysis

Technicals Summary

Trader's Cheat Sheet™

Barchart Opinions

Barchart Opinion

Barchart Snapshot

Trading Strategies

Company Info

Company Profile

Key Statistics

Ratios

Income Statement-Quarterly

Income Statement-Annual

Balance Sheet-Current

Balance Sheet-Annual

Chart of the Day Archive

View Past Chart of the Day Reports