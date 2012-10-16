Barchart Morning Call 10/16

Tuesday 10/16/12

United States

0745 ET ICSC (Int'l Council of Shopping Centers) weekly retailer sales.

0830 ET Sep CPI expected +0.5% and +1.9% y/y, Aug +0.6% m/m and +1.7% y/y. Sep core CPI expected +0.2% and +2.0% y/y, Aug +0.1% m/m and +1.9% y/y.

0855 ET Redbook weekly retailer sales.

0915 ET Sep industrial production expected +0.2% m/m, Aug -1.2% m/m. Sep manufacturing production expected +0.3% m/m, Aug -0.7% m/m. Sep capacity utilization expected +0.1 to 78.3%, Aug 78.2%.

1000 ET Oct NAHB housing market index expected +1 to 41, Sep +3 to 40.

1130 ET Weekly 4-week T-bill auction.

1200 ET Federal Reserve Governor Sarah Bloom Raskin speaks on financial regulation at Suffolk University in Boston.

1200 ET Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart introduces Argentine ambassador before the World Affairs Council of Atlanta at the Commerce Club.

1630 ET API weekly U.S. oil statistics.

2100 ET Obama-Romney debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, NY. Town hall style meeting including foreign and domestic policy.

Japan

0000 ET Tokyo Sep condo sales, Aug +17.3% y/y.

Euro-Zone

0200 ET EU27 Sep new car registrations, Aug -8.9% y/y.

0500 ET Eurozone Sep CPI expected +0.7% m/m and +2.7% y/y, Aug +0.4% m/m and +2.7% y/y. Sep core CPI expected +1.6% y/y, Aug +1.5% y/y.

0500 ET Eurozone Aug trade balance (sa) expected 8.2 bln euros, July 7.9 bln euros.

0500 ET Eurozone Oct Zew economic sentiment index, Sep -3.8.

Germany

0500 ET German Oct Zew survey current situation index expected 11.8, Sep 12.6. Oct Zew economic sentiment index expected -14.9, Sep -18.2.

United Kingdom

0430 ET UK Aug ONS house price expected +1.9% y/y, July +2.0% y/y.

0430 ET UK Sep PPI input (nsa) expected +0.2% m/m and -0.6% y/y, Aug +2.0% m/m and +1.4% y/y.

0430 ET Sep PPI output (nsa) expected +0.3% m/m and +2.2% y/y, Aug +0.5% m/m and +2.2% y/y. Sep PPI output core (nsa) expected +0.1% m/m and +1.0% y/y, Aug +0.1% m/m and +1.2% y/y.

0430 ET UK Sep CPI expected +0.4% m/m and +2.2% y/y, Aug +0.5% m/m and +2.5% y/y. Sep core CPI expected +2.1% y/y, Aug +2.1% y/y.