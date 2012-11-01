Barchart Morning Call 11/1

Global Calendar - Thursday 11/1/12

Today's News (ET release time)

United States

0730 ET Oct Challenger job cuts, Sep -70.80% y/y.

0815 ET Oct ADP employment change expected +135,000, Sep +162,000.

0830 ET Weekly initial unemployment claims expected +1,000 to 370,000, previous -23,000 to 369,000. Weekly continuing claims expected -4,000 to 3.250 million, previous -2,000 to 3.254 mln.

0830 ET Q3 non-farm productivity expected +1.8% y/y, Q2 +2.2%. Q3 unit labor costs expected +0.8%, Q2 +1.5%.

0830 ET USDA weekly U.S. Export Sales.

1000 ET Oct ISM manufacturing index expected -0.5 to 51.0, Sep +1.9 to 51.5. Oct ISM prices paid index expected -1.5 to 56.5, Sep +4.0 to 58.0.

1000 ET Oct consumer confidence (Conference Board) expected +2.7 to 73.0, Sep 70.3 (postponed from Tuesday).

1000 ET Sep construction spending expected +0.7%, Aug -0.6% m/m.

1230 ET Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart speaks to Chattanooga Downtown Rotary in Chattanooga, TN.

1630 ET Weekly money supply report and Fed balance sheet.

1700 ET Oct total vehicle sales expected 14.9 mln, Sep 14.88 mln. Oct domestic vehicle sales expected 11.48 mln, Sep 11.49 mln.

1700 ET Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren speaks on U.S. economic outlook at Babson College.

Japan

0100 ET Japan Oct vehicle sales, Sep -8.1% y/y.

United Kingdom

0300 ET UK Oct nationwide house prices expected +0.1% m/m and -1.2% y/y, Sep -0.4% m/m and -1.4% y/y.