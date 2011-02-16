Stock Market Games -- Part 3

This is part 3 of my 10 picks for my challenge to the students of Charlotte Latin and their competition in the Stock Market Game. They can buy and sell as they please but I'll just buy 10 stocks and let them ride for the 10 week competition. Here are my next 3 picks and the reasons I added them to my portfolio. They were added Monday 2/14 and the reasons and charts are as of that day.



Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO)



100% Barchart.com technical buy signal

Trend Spotter (tm) buy signal

4 new highs and up 10.01% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 69.97% and rising

Trades around 122.30 with a 50 day moving average of 111.88

Fundamental Factors:

Wall Street brokerages posted 1 buy and 2 hold recommendations

Sales projected to increase by 16.90% this year and 9.20% next year

Earning are estimated to increase by 41.30% this year, 15.10% next year and 17.47% annually for the next 5 years Investor Sentiment on Motley Fool:

CAPS members vote 478 to 19 that the stock will beat the market

All Stars vote 144 to 13 in agreement Micro Systems (NASDAQ:MCRS)

Technical Factors:

96% Barchart.com technical buy signal

Trend Spotter (tm) buy signal

8 new highs and up 6.26% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 73.47% and rising

Trades around 48.43 with a 50 day moving average of 45.63 Fundamental Factors:

Wall Street brokerages posted 9 buy and 2 hold recommendations for their clients

Sales are expected to increase by 10.10% this year and 9.80% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase by 14.60% this year, 14.40% next year and 19.00% annually for the next 5 years Investor Sentiment on Motley Fool:

CAPS members vote 106 to 7 that the stock will beat the market

All Stars agree with a vote of 42 to 0 John Wiley Sons Cl A (NYSE:JW.A)

Technical Factors:

96% Barchart.com technical buy signal

Trend Spotter (tm) buy signal

5 new highs and up 2.44% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 63.52% and rising

Trades around 42.86 with a 50 day moving average of 46.05 Fundamental Factors:

Wall Street brokerages published 2 buy and 1 hold recommendation for their brokers to push

Sales are projected to increase by 2.80% this year and 4.00% next year

Earning are estimated to increase by 8.50% this year, 13.20% next year and 6.40% annualy for the next 5 years Investor Sentiment on Motley Fool:

CAPS members vote 80 to 5 that the stock will beat the market

All Stars agree with a vote of 38 to 1 Well, those are my next 3 picks. Tomorrow I'll give you the last one and then we will monitor the progress on a weekly basis.

Technical Factors: