Stock Market Games -- Part 3

This is part 3 of my 10 picks for my challenge to the students of Charlotte Latin and their competition in the Stock Market Game. They can buy and sell as they please but I'll just buy 10 stocks and let them ride for the 10 week competition. Here are my next 3 picks and the reasons I added them to my portfolio. They were added Monday 2/14 and the reasons and charts are as of that day.
Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO)
Technical Factors:
- 100% Barchart.com technical buy signal
- Trend Spotter (tm) buy signal
- 4 new highs and up 10.01% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 69.97% and rising
- Trades around 122.30 with a 50 day moving average of 111.88
Fundamental Factors:
- Wall Street brokerages posted 1 buy and 2 hold recommendations
- Sales projected to increase by 16.90% this year and 9.20% next year
- Earning are estimated to increase by 41.30% this year, 15.10% next year and 17.47% annually for the next 5 years
Investor Sentiment on Motley Fool:
- CAPS members vote 478 to 19 that the stock will beat the market
- All Stars vote 144 to 13 in agreement
Technical Factors:
- 96% Barchart.com technical buy signal
- Trend Spotter (tm) buy signal
- 8 new highs and up 6.26% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 73.47% and rising
- Trades around 48.43 with a 50 day moving average of 45.63
Fundamental Factors:
- Wall Street brokerages posted 9 buy and 2 hold recommendations for their clients
- Sales are expected to increase by 10.10% this year and 9.80% next year
- Earnings are estimated to increase by 14.60% this year, 14.40% next year and 19.00% annually for the next 5 years
Investor Sentiment on Motley Fool:
- CAPS members vote 106 to 7 that the stock will beat the market
- All Stars agree with a vote of 42 to 0
Technical Factors:
- 96% Barchart.com technical buy signal
- Trend Spotter (tm) buy signal
- 5 new highs and up 2.44% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 63.52% and rising
- Trades around 42.86 with a 50 day moving average of 46.05
Fundamental Factors:
- Wall Street brokerages published 2 buy and 1 hold recommendation for their brokers to push
- Sales are projected to increase by 2.80% this year and 4.00% next year
- Earning are estimated to increase by 8.50% this year, 13.20% next year and 6.40% annualy for the next 5 years
Investor Sentiment on Motley Fool:
- CAPS members vote 80 to 5 that the stock will beat the market
- All Stars agree with a vote of 38 to 1
Well, those are my next 3 picks. Tomorrow I'll give you the last one and then we will monitor the progress on a weekly basis.
Jim Van Meerten is a professional investor with over 40 year experience in investing in stocks, mutual funds and ETFs. He shares his knowledge on Barchart in his daily blogs -- Barchart Portfolio Blogs.
Through Marketocracy Capital Management you can have a Separately Managed Account that mirrors his Barchart Van Meerten New High portfolio.