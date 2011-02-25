Sell Signals - 2/25

Feb. 25, 2011 11:03 AM ETFCHI, PRGX, LATM, NCR
Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten's Blog
65.66K Followers
Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Long Only, Momentum, Portfolio Strategy

Contributor Since 2009

Jim Van Meerten is an advisor to Marketocracy Capital Management and writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.

 FTSE China ETF (NASDAQ:FCHI)

 
  • 96% Barchart technical sell signal
  • Trend spotter (tm) sell signal
  • Below 20, 50 & 100 day moving averages
  • 14.25% off high
  • Relative strength Index 36.44% and falling
 
 
  • 100% Barchart short term technical sell signal
  • Trend Spotter (tm) sell signal
  • Below 20, 50 & 100 day moving averages
  • 20.49% off high
  • Relative strength Index 29.54% and dropping
 
 
  • 100% Barchart Short term technical sell signal
  • Trend Spotter (tm) sell signal
  • Below 20, 50 & 100 day moving averages
  • 11.99% off its high
  • Relative Strength Index 33.21% and falling
 
 
  • 100% Barchart technical sell signal
  • Trend Spotter (tm) sell signal
  • Below 20, 50 & 100 day moving averages
  • 17.83% off its high
  • Relative Strength Index 31.70% and falling

 

 

Jim Van Meerten is a portfolio advisor to Marketocracy Capital Management.  He shares his knowledge and experience from over 40 years of investing in stocks, mutual funds and ETFs onBarchart.com  in his daily blog -- Barchart Portfolio Blogs.
 
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.