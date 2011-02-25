Sell Signals - 2/25
Long Only, Momentum, Portfolio Strategy
Contributor Since 2009
Jim Van Meerten is an advisor to Marketocracy Capital Management and writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.
- 96% Barchart technical sell signal
- Trend spotter (tm) sell signal
- Below 20, 50 & 100 day moving averages
- 14.25% off high
- Relative strength Index 36.44% and falling
- 100% Barchart short term technical sell signal
- Trend Spotter (tm) sell signal
- Below 20, 50 & 100 day moving averages
- 20.49% off high
- Relative strength Index 29.54% and dropping
- 100% Barchart Short term technical sell signal
- Trend Spotter (tm) sell signal
- Below 20, 50 & 100 day moving averages
- 11.99% off its high
- Relative Strength Index 33.21% and falling
- 100% Barchart technical sell signal
- Trend Spotter (tm) sell signal
- Below 20, 50 & 100 day moving averages
- 17.83% off its high
- Relative Strength Index 31.70% and falling
