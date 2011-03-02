Sherwin-Williams sell signals

This morning I detected technical sell signals in Sherwin - Williams (NYSE:SHW).
Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) is a manufacturer, distributor and retailer of paint, coatings and related products. It is the one of largest paint companies in the United States and in the world. Well known brands include Sherwin- Williams, Dutch Boy, Pratt & Lambert, Martin-Senour, Thompson's, Minwax and Krylon.
Technical Factors:
- 100% Barchart short term technical sell signal
- Trend Spotter (tm) sell signal
- Below 20 and 50 day moving averages
- 7.78% off its recent high
- Relative strength Index 32.99% and dropping
