Barchart Morning Call 1/15

Tuesday 1/15/13

United States

0800 ET Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren speaks on the economic outlook at the Greater Providence Chamber.

0830 ET Jan Empire manufacturing index expected +8.1 to 0.0, Dec -2.9 to -8.1.

0830 ET Dec retail sales expected +0.2% m/m, Nov +0.3% m/m. Dec retail sales ex-autos expected +0.2% m/m, Nov unch m/m. Dec retail sales ex-auto and gas, Nov +0.7% m/m.

0830 ET Dec PPI expected -0.1% m/m and +1.4% y/y, Nov -0.8% m/m and +1.5% y/y. Dec core PPI expected +0.2% m/m and +2.1% y/y, Nov +0.1% m/m and +2.2% y/y.

1000 ET Nov business inventories expected +0.3% m/m, Oct +0.4% m/m.

1230 ET Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser speaks on the U.S. economic outlook at Simon School of Business in Rochester, NY.

n/a World Bank released Global Economic Prospects report.

1630 ET API weekly U.S. oil statistics.

Germany

0200 ET German final-Dec CPI expected unrevised at +0.9% m/m and +2.1% y/y. Final-Dec EU-harmonized, Nov +1.0% m/m and +2.1% y/y.

United Kingdom

0430 ET UK Dec PPI input nsa expected unchanged m/m and +0.4% y/y, Nov +0.1% m/m and -0.3% y/y. Dec PPI output nsa expected unchanged m/m and +2.4% y/y, Nov -0.2% m/m and +2.2% y/y. Dec PPI output core nsa expected unchanged m/m and +1.5% y/y, Nov unch m/m and +1.4% y/y.

0430 ET UK Dec CPI expected +0.5% m/m and +2.7% y/y, Nov +0.2% m/m and +2.7% y/y. Dec core CPI expected +2.6% y/y, Nov +2.6% y/y.

0430 ET UK Dec RPI expected +0.4% m/m and +3.0% y/y, Nov unch m/m and +3.0% y/y. Dec RPI ex-mortgage interest payments expected +3.0% y/y, Nov +2.9% y/y.

Euro-Zone

0500 ET Eurozone Nov trade balance sa expected 8.0 bln euros, Oct 7.9 bln euros. Nov trade balance expected 10 bln euros, Oct 10.2 bln euros.

Japan

1850 ET Japan Dec domestic CGPI expected +0.2% m/m and -0.7% y/y, Nov unch m/m and -0.9% y/y.