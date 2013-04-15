5 Soaring Large Caps

Today I used Barchart to sort the S & P 500 Large Cap index to find the 5 stocks still moving on up. The list includes Ventas (NYSE:VTR), Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE), Health Care REIT (HCN), Pacific Gas and Electric (NYSE:PCG) and Consolidated Edison Company of New York (NYSE:ED):
Barchart technical indicators:
- 96% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 18 new highs and up 9.61% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 85.08%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 75.57
- Recently traded at 77.50 with a 50 day moving average of 70.97
Barchart technical indicators:
- 96% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 16 new highs and up 7.06% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 72.37%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 78.67
- Recently traded at 79.75 with a 50 day moving average of 74.82
Barchart technical indicators:
- 96% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 an d100 day moving averages
- 16 new highs and up 8.46% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 82.69%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 70.49
- Recently traded at 71.17 with a 50 day moving average o 65.67
Pacific Gas and Electric (PCG)
Barchart technical indicators:
- 96% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 16 new highs and up 8.29% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 81.21%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 46.66
- Recently traded 47.14 with a 50 day moving average of 43.69
Consolidated Edison Company of New York (ED)
Barchart technical indicators:
- 96% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 16 new highs and up 4.39% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 73.12%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 61.33
- Recently traded at 61.80 with a 50 day moving average of 58.95