5 Soaring Large Caps

|Includes: ED, NEE, PCG, Ventas, Inc. (VTR), WELL

Today I used Barchart to sort the S & P 500 Large Cap index to find the 5 stocks still moving on up. The list includes Ventas (NYSE:VTR), Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE), Health Care REIT (HCN), Pacific Gas and Electric (NYSE:PCG) and Consolidated Edison Company of New York (NYSE:ED):

Ventas (VTR)

Barchart technical indicators:

  • 96% Barchart technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 18 new highs and up 9.61% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 85.08%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 75.57
  • Recently traded at 77.50 with a 50 day moving average of 70.97


Nextera Energy (NEE)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 96% Barchart technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 16 new highs and up 7.06% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 72.37%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 78.67
  • Recently traded at 79.75 with a 50 day moving average of 74.82


Health Care REIT (HCN)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 96% Barchart technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 an d100 day moving averages
  • 16 new highs and up 8.46% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 82.69%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 70.49
  • Recently traded at 71.17 with a 50 day moving average o 65.67


Pacific Gas and Electric (PCG)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 96% Barchart technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 16 new highs and up 8.29% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 81.21%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 46.66
  • Recently traded 47.14 with a 50 day moving average of 43.69


Consolidated Edison Company of New York (ED)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 96% Barchart technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 16 new highs and up 4.39% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 73.12%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 61.33
  • Recently traded at 61.80 with a 50 day moving average of 58.95