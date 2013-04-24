Health Care REIT - Barchart's Chart Of The Day

The Chart of the Day is Health Care REIT (HCN). The stock has 96% Barchart technical buy signals and a Trend Spotter buy signal. In the past year the stock gained 34.14% plus a dividend yield of 4.21%. The Relative Strength Index is 79.24%. The stock was on the New High list.

The REIT is a self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in health care facilities, primarily nursing homes, assisted living facilities and retirement centers. They also invest in specialty care facilities. The investments are typically structured using operating leases or mortgage loans which are normally secured by guarantees and/or letters of credit.

Barchart's Opinion trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 10 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com web site when you read this report.

Barchart technical indicators:

96% Barchart technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

18 new highs and up 11.79% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 79.24%

Barchart computes a technical support level at 72.67

Recently traded at 73.86 with a 50 day moving average of 67.09



Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $19.18 billion

P/E 20.67

Dividend yield 4.21%

Revenue predicted to increase 23.20% this year and another 7.10% next year

Earnings estimated to grow 7.70% this year and additional 6.60% next year and continue to increase 5.80% annually for the next 5 years

Wall Street analysts issued 4 strong buy, 3 buy, 9 hold and 2 sell recommendations

Financial Strength B+



Hold until the stock trades below its 50 day moving average.