Barchart Morning Call 5/2

OVERNIGHT MARKETS AND NEWS

June E-mini S&Ps (ESM13 +0.24%) this morning are up +0.29% and European stocks are down -0.04% ahead of an expected 25 bp rate cut by the ECB later this morning. Asian stocks closed mixed: Japan -0.76%, Hong Kong -0.30%, China +0.10%, Taiwan +0.43%, Australia -0.70%, Singapore +1.02%, South Korea -0.31%, India +1.19%. Spain's 10-year bond yield fell to 4.08%, a 2-1/2 year low, while France's 10-year bond yield fell to 1.69%, a record low on expectations the ECB will cut the benchmark rate to a record low of 0.50% today. Commodity prices are higher. June WTI crude oil (CLM13 +0.54%) is up +0.58%, June gasoline (RBM13 +0.26%) is up +0.35%, June natural gas (NGM13 +0.55%) is up +0.67%, June gold (GCM13 +0.80%) is up +0.61%, July copper (HGN13 +1.46%) is up +1.36%. Agriculture prices are higher as well. The dollar index (DXY00 +0.31%) is up +0.23%. EUR/USD (^EURUSD) is down -0.13% and USD/JPY (^USDJPY) is down -0.01%. June 10-year T-note futures prices (ZNM13 -0.01%) are little changed, down -0.5 of a tick.

The German Apr PMI manufacturing was unexpectedly revised up +0.2 points to 48.1 from 47.9 and the Eurozone Apr PMI manufacturing was also revised up +0.2 points to 46.7 from the originally reported 46.5.

The UK Apr PMI construction climbed +2.2 points to 49.4, stronger than expectations of 48.0.

The French Treasury sold 4.02 billion euros of 10-year debt at an average yield of 1.81%, the lowest on record.

The China Apr HSBC manufacturing PMI fell -1.2 points to 50.4, slightly weaker than expectations of 50.5.

Japan's Apr monetary base surged +23.1% y/y, the most in 2 years and stronger than a +19.8% y/y increase in Mar as the BOJ implements its aggressive QE program and increases its bond purchases.

U.S. STOCK PREVIEW

Today's weekly initial unemployment claims report is expected to show an increase of +6,000 to 345,000, reversing part of last week's decline of-16,000 to 339,000. Meanwhile, continuing claims are expected to rise +30,000 to 3.030 million, regaining about one-third of last week's decline of -93,000 to 3.000 million. Today's March U.S. trade deficit is expected to narrow mildly to -$42.3 billion from -$43.0 billion in February. The European Central Bank today is expected to cut its refinancing rate by 25 bp to 0.50%, which would be the first rate cut since last July.

Today is a another very busy earnings day with 34 of the S&P 500 companies scheduled to release earnings (please see stock calendar below). Key reports include CME Group, Kellogg, Kraft, Gilead Sciences, and AIG. Major conferences are over for the week.

OVERNIGHT U.S. STOCK MOVERS

CME Group (CME -1.20%) reported Q1 EPS of 73 cents, right on expectations.

Internationap Paper (IP -2.32%) reported Q1 EPS of 65 cents, below consensus of 74 cents.

Cardinal Health (CAH -0.63%) reported Q1 EPS of $1.20, well ahead of expectations of 96 cents.

Marsh & McLennan (MMC -0.47%) reported Q1 EPS of 75 cents, stronger than consensus of 69 cents.

Cigna CI reported Q1 (EPS -0.56%) of $1.72, better than consensus of $1.44.

Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX -0.76%) reported Q1 EPS of $1.44, stronger than consensus of $1.35.

Integrys Energy (TEG -0.81%) reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.76, better than consensus of $1.61.

Archer Daniels (ADM -1.06%) said it will acquire GrainCorp for $3.4 billion Austrailian dollars.

Kindred Healthcare (KND -1.33%) reported Q1 EPS ex-items of 49 cents, higher than consensus of 37 cents.

Bob Evans Farms (BOBE -1.71%) announced that it will restate Q3 earnings results after it identified an error regarding the treatment of intercompany accounts in calculating the net book value of the Mimi's Cafe business segment assets held for sale as recorded by the company in the Q3 of fiscal 2013.

Murphy Oil (MUR -2.08%) reported Q1 EPS of $1.08, stronger than consensus of 97 cents.

PharMerica (PMC -0.85%) reported Q1 EPS of 35 cents, better than consensus of 34 cents.

Marriott (MAR -1.35%) reported Q1 EPS of 43 cents, better than consensus of 40 cents, and raised its guidance on Q2 to 55-59 cents, higher than consensus of 55 cents.

PHH Corp. (PHH -1.38%) reported Q1 EPS of 90 cents, nearly double consensus of 46 cents.

RenaissanceRe (RNR -0.40%) reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $3.92, well ahead of consensus of $3.06.

Lincoln National (LNC -2.03%) reported Q1 EPS of $1.02, weaker than consensus of $1.10.

ManTech (MANT -2.55%) reported Q1 EPS of 54 cents, below consensus of 58 cents.

Con-way (CNW -3.02%) reported Q1 EPS of 19 cents, weaker than consensus of 27 cents.

Archer Daniels (ADM -1.06%) reported Q1 EPS of 48c, weaker than consensus of 52 cents.

Visa (V -1.45%) reported Q2 EPS pf $1.92, better than consensus of $1.81.

MetLife (MET -1.51%) reported Q1 operating EPS of $1.48, stronger than consensus of $1.30.

Facebook (FB -1.22%) fell over 1% in after-hour trading after it reported Q1 adjusted EPS of 12 cents, weaker than consensus of 13 cents.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS unch) reported Q1 EPS of 71 cents, higher than consensus of 67 cents.

CBS (CBS +1.35%) reported Q1 EPS of 73 cents, better than consensus of68 cents.

MARKET COMMENTS

June E-mini S&Ps (ESM13 +0.24%) this morning are up +4.50 points (+0.29%). The S&P 500 index on Wednesday closed lower on signs the global economy is slowing. The China Apr ISM manufacturing index fell -0.3 to 50.6 vs. expectations of -0.2 to 50.7 and the Apr ADP employment change showed less hiring than expected (+119,000 versus expectations of +150,000). Supportive factors included the Fed's post-FOMC statement that it will maintain its QE3 program and the Apr ISM manufacturing index that slowed less than expected (-0.6 to 50.7 vs. expectations of -0.8 to 50.5). Closes: S&P 500 -0.93%, Dow Jones -0.94%, Nasdaq 100 -0.49%.

June 10-year T-notes (ZNM13 -0.01%) this morning are down -0.5 of a tick. June 10-year T-note futures prices on Wednesday posted a new contract high and the 10-year T-note yield fell to a 4-1/2 month low of 1.612% on concerns the global economy is slowing. China's manufacturing activity slowed more than expected in Apr and the Apr ADP employment change showed companies hired fewer workers than expected. Another positive factor for Treasuries was the post-FOMC statement that said the Fed will maintain its bond buying at a pace of $85 billion a month and will continue "until the outlook for the labor market has improved substantially." Closes: TYM3 +8.0, FVM3 +3.5.

The dollar index (DXY00 +0.31%) this morning is up +0.187 (+0.23%). EUR/USD (^EURUSD) is down -0.0017 (-0.13%) and USD/JPY (^USDJPY) is down -0.01 (-0.01%). The dollar index on Wednesday posted a 2-month low and closed lower after the smaller-than-expected increase in the Apr ADP employment change fueled speculation the Fed will maintain its dollar-negative QE3 program. The dollar recovered from its worst levels after the Apr ISM manufacturing index weakened less than expected. EUR/USD climbed to a 2-month high on short covering ahead of Thursday's ECB meeting in which the market expects a 25 bp rate cut. Closes: Dollar index -0.262 (-0.32%), EUR/USD +0.00119 (+0.09%), USD/JPY -0.049 (-0.05%).

June WTI crude oil (CLM13 +0.54%) this morning is up +0.53 (+0.58%) and June gasoline (RBM13 +0.26%) is up +0.0094 (+0.35%). June crude oil and gasoline on Wednesday closed sharply lower with June gasoline falling to a 4-1/2 month low. Concerns over global growth hammered energy prices after the China Apr manufacturing PMI fell more than expected and the Apr ADP employment change showed a smaller-than-expected increase in employment. In addition, weekly EIA data showed U.S. crude inventories for the week ended April 26 soared +6.696 mln bbl to 395.3 mln bbl, more than expectations of a +1.1 million bbl build, to the highest level since records began in 1982. Closes: CLM3 -2.43(-2.60%), RBM3 -0.0827 (-2.95%).

GLOBAL EVENT CALENDAR05/02/2013



US 0730 ET Apr Challenger job cuts, Mar +30.0% y/y. 0830 ET Weekly initial unemployment claims expected +6,000 to 345,000, previous -16,000 to 339,000. Weekly continuing claims expected +30,000 to 3.030 million, previous -93,000 to 3.000 mln. 0830 ET Mar trade balance expected -$42.3 billion, Feb -$43.0 billion. 0830 ET Preliminary Q1 non-farm productivity expected 1.0%, Q4 -1.9%. Q1 unit labor costs expected +0.7%, Q4 +4.6%. 0830 ET USDA weekly Export Sales. GER 0355 ET Revised German Apr PMI manufacturing expected no change at 47.9. EUR 0400 ET Revised Eurozone Apr PMI manufacturing expected no change at 46.5. 0745 ET ECB announces interest rate decision (expected -0.25 point cut in the 2-week refinancing rate to 0.50%). 0830 ET ECB President Mario Draghi speaks at monthly press conference. UK 0430 ET UK Apr PMI construction expected +0.8 to 48.0, Mar 47.2. CH 2100 ET China Apr non-manufacturing PMI, Mar 55.6.

