Barchart Morning Call - 5/27

Friday 5/27/11

United States

0830 ET Apr personal spending expected +0.5%, Mar +0.6%. Apr personal income expected +0.4%, Mar +0.5%. Apr PCE deflator expected +2.2% y/y, Mar +1.8% y/y. Apr core PCE deflator expected +0.2% m/m and +1.0% y/y, Mar +0.1% m/m and +0.9% y/y.

0955 ET Final May U.S. University of Michigan consumer confidence expected unchanged at 72.4, previous +2.6 to 72.4.

1000 ET Apr pending home sales expected -1.0% m/m, Mar +5.1% m/m and -11.5% y/y.

United Kingdom

0200 ET May UK nationwide house prices expected +0.1% m/m and -1.7% y/y, Apr -0.2% m/m and -1.3% y/y.

Euro-Zone

0400 ET Apr Euro-Zone M3 money supply expected +2.3% 3-mo avg and +2.4% y/y, Mar +2.0% 3-mo avg and +2.3% y/y.

0400 ET ECB Board member and Slovenia?s central bank Governor Marko Kranjec speaks at a business conference in Portoroz, Slovenia.

0500 ET May Euro-Zone economic confidence expected -0.5 to 105.7, Apr -1.1 to 106.2. Mar business climate indicator expected -0.08 to 1.20, Apr -0.15 to 1.28.

Germany