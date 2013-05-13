5 Large Cap Winners

Today list comes from using Barchart to sort the S & P 500 Large Cap Index to find 5 stocks with the highest technical buy signals. The list includes Whirlpool (WHR), Stryker (NYSE:SYK), Priceline.com (PCLN), News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU):
Barchart technical indicators:
- 100% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 7 new highs and up 6.56% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 65.34%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 123.88
- Recently traded at 126.30 with a 50 day moving average of 117.23
Barchart technical indicators:
- 100% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 6 new highs and up 3.16% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 71.31%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 66.36
- Recently traded at 68.60 with a 50 day moving average of 65.64
Priceline.com (PCLN)
Barchart technical indicators:
- 100% Barchart technical buy signal
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 5 new highs and up 4.37% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 73.52%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 731.36
- Recently traded at 774.87 with a 50 day moving average of 709.93
Barchart technical indicators;
- 100% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 7 new highs and up 5.90% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 70.39%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 32.83
- Recently traded at 33.38 with a 50 day moving average of 30.96
Barchart technical indicators:
- 100% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 5 new highs and up 6.54% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 68.20%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 10.47
- Recently traded at 10.66 with a 50 day moving average of 9.54