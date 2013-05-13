Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

5 Large Cap Winners

|Includes: BKNG, MU, NWSA, SYK, Whirlpool Corporation (WHR)

Today list comes from using Barchart to sort the S & P 500 Large Cap Index to find 5 stocks with the highest technical buy signals. The list includes Whirlpool (WHR), Stryker (NYSE:SYK), Priceline.com (PCLN), News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU):

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 100% Barchart technical buy signals
  • Trend spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 7 new highs and up 6.56% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 65.34%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 123.88
  • Recently traded at 126.30 with a 50 day moving average of 117.23


Stryker (SYK)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 100% Barchart technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 6 new highs and up 3.16% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 71.31%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 66.36
  • Recently traded at 68.60 with a 50 day moving average of 65.64


Priceline.com (PCLN)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 100% Barchart technical buy signal
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 5 new highs and up 4.37% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 73.52%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 731.36
  • Recently traded at 774.87 with a 50 day moving average of 709.93


News Corp (NWSA)

Barchart technical indicators;

 

  • 100% Barchart technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 7 new highs and up 5.90% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 70.39%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 32.83
  • Recently traded at 33.38 with a 50 day moving average of 30.96


Micron Technology (MU)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 100% Barchart technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 5 new highs and up 6.54% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 68.20%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 10.47
  • Recently traded at 10.66 with a 50 day moving average of 9.54