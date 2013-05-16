5 Nasdaq 100 Winners

Today I used Barchart to sort the NASDAQ 100 Index to find the 5 stocks with the best technical buy signals and charts and found Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), Priceline.com (PCLN), Sigma-Aldrich (NASDAQ:SIAL), Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP):
Barchart technical indicators:
- 100% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signals
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 8 new highs and up 13.17% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 73.90%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 10.46
- Recently traded at 11.17 with a 50 day moving average of 9.67
Priceline.com (PCLN)
Barchart technical indicators:
- 100% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 12 new highs and up 19.68% in the last month
- Relative strength Index 79.81%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 782.84
- Recently traded at 811.09 with a 50 day moving average of 715.10
Barchart technical indicators:
- 100% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 15 new highs and up 9.85% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 76.95%
- Barchart computes a technical support at 80.39
- Recently traded at 83.24 with a 50 day moving average of 77.94
Barchart technical indicators:
- 96% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 6 new highs and up 2.28% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 66.67%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 109.31
- Recently traded at 111.70 with a 50 day moving average of 106.12
Automatic Data Processing (ADP)
Barchart technical indicators:
- 96% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 4 new highs and up 9.22% in the last month
- Relative strength Index 75.49%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 70.41
- Recently traded at 71.44 with a 50 day moving average of 66.04