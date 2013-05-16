Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

5 Nasdaq 100 Winners

|Includes: ADP, BKNG, Micron Technology Inc. (MU), SIAL, SRCL

Today I used Barchart to sort the NASDAQ 100 Index to find the 5 stocks with the best technical buy signals and charts and found Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), Priceline.com (PCLN), Sigma-Aldrich (NASDAQ:SIAL), Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP):

Micron Technology (MU)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 100% Barchart technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signals
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 8 new highs and up 13.17% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 73.90%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 10.46
  • Recently traded at 11.17 with a 50 day moving average of 9.67


Priceline.com (PCLN)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 100% Barchart technical buy signals
  • Trend spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 12 new highs and up 19.68% in the last month
  • Relative strength Index 79.81%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 782.84
  • Recently traded at 811.09 with a 50 day moving average of 715.10


Sigma-Aldrich (SIAL)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 100% Barchart technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 15 new highs and up 9.85% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 76.95%
  • Barchart computes a technical support at 80.39
  • Recently traded at 83.24 with a 50 day moving average of 77.94


Stericycle (SRCL)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 96% Barchart technical buy signals
  • Trend spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 6 new highs and up 2.28% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 66.67%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 109.31
  • Recently traded at 111.70 with a 50 day moving average of 106.12


Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 96% Barchart technical buy signals
  • Trend spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 4 new highs and up 9.22% in the last month
  • Relative strength Index 75.49%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 70.41
  • Recently traded at 71.44 with a 50 day moving average of 66.04