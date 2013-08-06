Barchart Morning Call 8/6

BC - Tue Aug 06, 6:40AM CDT

Article

Comments (0)

OVERNIGHT MARKETS AND NEWS

September E-mini S&Ps (ESU13 -0.16%) this morning are down -0.15%, although European stocks are up +0.05% after German factory orders and UK industrial production rose more than expected in June. Asian stocks closed mostly lower: Japan +1.00%, Hong Kong -1.34%, China +0.67%, Taiwan -1.23%, Australia -0.11%, Singapore -0.52%, South Korea -0.58%, India -2.34%. Asian stocks failed to garner much support from the RBA's action to cut Australia's benchmark interest rate to a record low. Commodity prices are mixed. Sep crude oil (CLU13 +0.52%) is up +0.32%, Sep gasoline is (RBU13 +0.87%) up +0.60%, Dec gold (GCZ13 -0.80%) is down -0.70%, and Sep copper (HGU13 +0.87%) is up +0.93% at a 1-1/2 week high. Agricultural prices are mixed. The dollar index (DXY00 -0.08%) is down -0.12%. EUR/USD (^EURUSD) is up +0.11% and USD/JPY (^USDJPY) is down -0.16%. September T-note prices (ZNU13 -0.04%) are down -2 ticks.

German Jun factory orders jumped +3.8% m/m the biggest increase in 8-months and stronger than expectations of +1.0% m/m, while Jun factory orders climbed +4.3% y/y, better than expectations of +0.3% y/y and the largest annual gain in 20-months.

UK Jun industrial production rose +1.1% m/m and +1.2% y/y, stronger than expectations of +0.7% m/m and +0.8% y/y, while Jun manufacturing production rose +1.9% m/m and +2.0% y/y, also stronger than expectations of +1.0% m/m and +1.0% y/y.

UK July Halifax house prices rose +0.9% m/m and +4.6% 3-mo/year-over-year, better than expectations of +0.5% m/m and +4.3% 3-mo/year-over-year.

The UK July BRC like-for-like sales monitor rose for the third consecutive month as it climbed +2.2% y/y.

The Japan Jun leading index CI fell to 107.0 from 110.7 in May, weaker than expectations of 107.3, although the Jun coincident index fell to 105.2 from 106.0 in May, slightly little better than expectations of 105.1.

The RBA cut the overnight cash-rate target by -0.25 to a record low 2.5% and RBA Governor Stevens said the RBA board "has previously noted that the inflation outlook could provide some scope to ease policy further."

U.S. STOCK PREVIEW

Today's June trade deficit report is expected to narrow modestly to -$43.0 billion from -$45.0 billion in May. The Treasury today will sell $32 billion in 3-year T-notes, kicking off this week's $72 billion Treasury coupon package. The Treasury will sell $24 billion in 10-year T-notes on Wednesday and $16 billion in 30-year T-bonds on Thursday. Conferences this week include the Mitsubishi Technology Tour on Mon-Thu, Needham Software and Services Conference on Tue, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Healthcare Corporate Accesson Tue, JP Morgan Oil & Gas Corporate Access on Wed, Goldman Sachs Power and Utility Conferenceon Thu, and Nasdaq Summer Analyst Conference on Fri.

There are 29 of the S&P 500 companies that report earnings today. Notable reports include Tenet Healthcare (consensus $0.71), ADM (0.44), Dominion Resources (0.65), Emerson Electric (0.98), ICE (2.14), FirstEnergy (0.54), CVS Caremark (0.96), Sempra Energy (1.28), Walt Disney (1.01), First Solar (0.53), CF Industries (7.61), and Marathon Oil (0.71).

OVERNIGHT U.S. STOCK MOVERS

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN -0.51%) reported Q2 EPS of $1.73, weaker than consensus of $1.75.

CVS Caremark (CVS -0.36%) reported Q2 EPS of 97 cents, better than consensus of 96 cents.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM +0.77%) reported Q2 EPS of 46 cents, stronger than consensus of 44 cents.

Emerson Electric (EMR -0.34%) reported Q3 EPS of 97 cents, lower than consensus of 98 cents.

IntercontinentalExchange (ICE -1.49%) reported Q2 EPS of $2.19, better than consensus of $2.14.

Chevron (CVX -0.77%) has agreed to pay $1.28 million in fines after pleading no contest to criminal charges stemming from a 2012 fire at the company's Richmond, California refinery last year.

Kindred Healthcare (KND +5.47%) reported Q2 core EPS of 32 cents, weaker than consensus of 33 cents.

Deere (DE -0.72%) was downgraded to "Underperform" from "Market Perform" at William Blair.

Washington Post (WPO +1.56%) rallied over 5% in after-hours trading after Jeff Bezos agreed to purchase the Washington Post newspaper publishing business for $250 million.

SAC Capital reported a 5.1% passive stake in Children's Place (PLCE +0.79%) .

Alleghany (Y +0.12%) reported Q2 EPS of $6.78, well ahead of consensus of $5.36.

Fidelity National (FNF -0.40%) reported Q2 EPS of 68 cents, stronger than consensus of 62 cents.

Hologic (HOLX -0.66%) reported Q3 EPS of 38 cents, higher than consensus of 37 cents, but lowered its guidance on fiscal 2013 EPS to $1.46-$1.47 from $1.54-$1.56 and below consensus of $1.54.

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO -0.40%) slumped over 17% in after-hours trading after it lowered guidance on Q2 EPS to 10 cents, lower than concsensus of 21 cents due to weaker than expected sales and margin results.

Unum Group (UNM -0.58%) reported Q2 adjusted EPS of 82 cents, better than consensus of 80 cents.

MARKET COMMENTS

Sep E-mini S&Ps (ESU13 -0.16%) this morning are down -2.50 points (-0.15%) . The S&P 500 index on Monday closed lower on profit-taking and long liquidation fueled by comments from Dallas Fed President Fisher who said the Fed was closer to ending stimulus. Declines were limited after the July ISM non-manufacturing index climbed +3.8 to 56.0, stronger than expectations of +0.9 to a 17-month high of 53.1 and on continued strong Q2 stock earnings results as 74% of the 391 S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings have beaten estimates. Closes: S&P 500 -0.15%, Dow Jones -0.30%, Nasdaq 100 -0.01%.

Sep 10-year T-notes (ZNU13 -0.04%) this morning are down -2 ticks. Sep 10-year T-note prices on Monday closed lower on bearish factors that included (1) the larger-than-expected increase in the July ISM non-manufacturing index to its fastest pace of expansion in 17 months and (2) supply pressures ahead of the Treasury's $72 billion auctions of 3-year, 10-year and 30-year securities during this week's quarterly refunding. Closes: TYU3 -7.50, FVU3 -5.25.

The dollar index (DXY00 -0.08%) this morning is down -0.100 (-0.12%). EUR/USD (^EURUSD) is up +0.0015 (+0.11%) and USD/JPY (^USDJPY) is down -0.16 (-0.16%). The dollar index on Monday settled little changed as the stronger-than-expected July ISM non-manufacturing index offset negative carry-over from Friday's smaller-than-expected increase in July non-farm payrolls. Closes: Dollar index -0.033 (-0.04%), EUR/USD -0.0011 (-0.08%), USD/JPY -0.613 (-0.62%).

Sep WTI crude oil (CLU13 +0.52%) this morning is up +34 cents a barrel (+0.32%) and Sep gasoline (RBU13 +0.87%) is up +1.78 cents per gallon (+0.60%). Sep crude oil and gasoline prices on Monday settled lower. Bearish factors included (1) the statement by Libya's oil minister that his country may increase its oil output from 700,000 barrels a day to 800,000 barrels a day by next month, and (2) weakness in gasoline on the prospects for increased gasoline supplies after Valero Energy said it restarted production at its refinery in Port Arthur, TX and after Irving Oil said it may restart production this week at its refinery in New Brunswick, Canada after it was shut down for unplanned work. Closes: CLU3 -0.38 (-0.36%), RBU3 -0.0441 (-1.47%).

GLOBAL EVENT CALENDAR08/06/2013

US 0830 ET Jun trade balance expected -$43.0 bln, May -$45.0 bln. 1300 ET Chicago Fed President Charles Evans speaks to reporters in Chicago. 1300 ET Treasury auctions $32 billion 3-year T-notes. 1630 ET API weekly U.S. oil statistics. JPN 0100 ET Japan Jun leading index CI expected 107.3, May 110.7. Jun coincident index expected 105.1, May 106.0. UK 0430 ET UK Jun industrial production expected +0.7% m/m and +0.8% y/y, May unch m/m and -2.3% y/y. 0430 ET UK Jun manufacturing production expected +1.0% m/m and +1.0% y/y, May -0.8% m/m and -2.9% y/y. GER 0600 ET German Jun factory orders expected +1.0% m/m and +0.3% y/y, May -1.3% m/m and -2.0% y/y.

U.S. STOCK CALENDAR08/06/2013

