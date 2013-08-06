Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Barchart Morning Call 8/6

|Includes: ADM, AEO, AIQUF, CHRW, CTSH, CVS, CVX, D, DE, DGIT, DIS, DNR, DVA, DXC, EMR, ENB, EOG, FE, FNF, FOSL, FOXA, FSLR, GHC, GOOG, HAR, HOLX, ICE, KND, MAC, MRO, MSFT, PH, PLCE, RDC, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN), SRE, TAP, TE, TFFTF, THC, UNM, VNO, WELL, Y, ZTS
Barchart Morning Call

BC - Tue Aug 06, 6:40AM CDT

 

  • Article
  • Comments (0)

OVERNIGHT MARKETS AND NEWS

September E-mini S&Ps (ESU13 -0.16%) this morning are down -0.15%, although European stocks are up +0.05% after German factory orders and UK industrial production rose more than expected in June. Asian stocks closed mostly lower: Japan +1.00%, Hong Kong -1.34%, China +0.67%, Taiwan -1.23%, Australia -0.11%, Singapore -0.52%, South Korea -0.58%, India -2.34%. Asian stocks failed to garner much support from the RBA's action to cut Australia's benchmark interest rate to a record low. Commodity prices are mixed. Sep crude oil (CLU13 +0.52%) is up +0.32%, Sep gasoline is (RBU13 +0.87%) up +0.60%, Dec gold (GCZ13 -0.80%) is down -0.70%, and Sep copper (HGU13 +0.87%) is up +0.93% at a 1-1/2 week high. Agricultural prices are mixed. The dollar index (DXY00 -0.08%) is down -0.12%. EUR/USD (^EURUSD) is up +0.11% and USD/JPY (^USDJPY) is down -0.16%. September T-note prices (ZNU13 -0.04%) are down -2 ticks.

German Jun factory orders jumped +3.8% m/m the biggest increase in 8-months and stronger than expectations of +1.0% m/m, while Jun factory orders climbed +4.3% y/y, better than expectations of +0.3% y/y and the largest annual gain in 20-months.

UK Jun industrial production rose +1.1% m/m and +1.2% y/y, stronger than expectations of +0.7% m/m and +0.8% y/y, while Jun manufacturing production rose +1.9% m/m and +2.0% y/y, also stronger than expectations of +1.0% m/m and +1.0% y/y.

UK July Halifax house prices rose +0.9% m/m and +4.6% 3-mo/year-over-year, better than expectations of +0.5% m/m and +4.3% 3-mo/year-over-year.

The UK July BRC like-for-like sales monitor rose for the third consecutive month as it climbed +2.2% y/y.

The Japan Jun leading index CI fell to 107.0 from 110.7 in May, weaker than expectations of 107.3, although the Jun coincident index fell to 105.2 from 106.0 in May, slightly little better than expectations of 105.1.

The RBA cut the overnight cash-rate target by -0.25 to a record low 2.5% and RBA Governor Stevens said the RBA board "has previously noted that the inflation outlook could provide some scope to ease policy further."

U.S. STOCK PREVIEW

Today's June trade deficit report is expected to narrow modestly to -$43.0 billion from -$45.0 billion in May. The Treasury today will sell $32 billion in 3-year T-notes, kicking off this week's $72 billion Treasury coupon package. The Treasury will sell $24 billion in 10-year T-notes on Wednesday and $16 billion in 30-year T-bonds on Thursday. Conferences this week include the Mitsubishi Technology Tour on Mon-Thu, Needham Software and Services Conference on Tue, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Healthcare Corporate Accesson Tue, JP Morgan Oil & Gas Corporate Access on Wed, Goldman Sachs Power and Utility Conferenceon Thu, and Nasdaq Summer Analyst Conference on Fri.

There are 29 of the S&P 500 companies that report earnings today. Notable reports include Tenet Healthcare (consensus $0.71), ADM (0.44), Dominion Resources (0.65), Emerson Electric (0.98), ICE (2.14), FirstEnergy (0.54), CVS Caremark (0.96), Sempra Energy (1.28), Walt Disney (1.01), First Solar (0.53), CF Industries (7.61), and Marathon Oil (0.71).

OVERNIGHT U.S. STOCK MOVERS

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN -0.51%) reported Q2 EPS of $1.73, weaker than consensus of $1.75.

CVS Caremark (CVS -0.36%) reported Q2 EPS of 97 cents, better than consensus of 96 cents.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM +0.77%) reported Q2 EPS of 46 cents, stronger than consensus of 44 cents.

Emerson Electric (EMR -0.34%) reported Q3 EPS of 97 cents, lower than consensus of 98 cents.

IntercontinentalExchange (ICE -1.49%) reported Q2 EPS of $2.19, better than consensus of $2.14.

Chevron (CVX -0.77%) has agreed to pay $1.28 million in fines after pleading no contest to criminal charges stemming from a 2012 fire at the company's Richmond, California refinery last year.

Kindred Healthcare (KND +5.47%) reported Q2 core EPS of 32 cents, weaker than consensus of 33 cents.

Deere (DE -0.72%) was downgraded to "Underperform" from "Market Perform" at William Blair.

Washington Post (WPO +1.56%) rallied over 5% in after-hours trading after Jeff Bezos agreed to purchase the Washington Post newspaper publishing business for $250 million.

SAC Capital reported a 5.1% passive stake in Children's Place (PLCE +0.79%) .

Alleghany (Y +0.12%) reported Q2 EPS of $6.78, well ahead of consensus of $5.36.

Fidelity National (FNF -0.40%) reported Q2 EPS of 68 cents, stronger than consensus of 62 cents.

Hologic (HOLX -0.66%) reported Q3 EPS of 38 cents, higher than consensus of 37 cents, but lowered its guidance on fiscal 2013 EPS to $1.46-$1.47 from $1.54-$1.56 and below consensus of $1.54.

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO -0.40%) slumped over 17% in after-hours trading after it lowered guidance on Q2 EPS to 10 cents, lower than concsensus of 21 cents due to weaker than expected sales and margin results.

Unum Group (UNM -0.58%) reported Q2 adjusted EPS of 82 cents, better than consensus of 80 cents.

MARKET COMMENTS

Sep E-mini S&Ps (ESU13 -0.16%) this morning are down -2.50 points (-0.15%) . The S&P 500 index on Monday closed lower on profit-taking and long liquidation fueled by comments from Dallas Fed President Fisher who said the Fed was closer to ending stimulus. Declines were limited after the July ISM non-manufacturing index climbed +3.8 to 56.0, stronger than expectations of +0.9 to a 17-month high of 53.1 and on continued strong Q2 stock earnings results as 74% of the 391 S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings have beaten estimates. Closes: S&P 500 -0.15%, Dow Jones -0.30%, Nasdaq 100 -0.01%.

Sep 10-year T-notes (ZNU13 -0.04%) this morning are down -2 ticks. Sep 10-year T-note prices on Monday closed lower on bearish factors that included (1) the larger-than-expected increase in the July ISM non-manufacturing index to its fastest pace of expansion in 17 months and (2) supply pressures ahead of the Treasury's $72 billion auctions of 3-year, 10-year and 30-year securities during this week's quarterly refunding. Closes: TYU3 -7.50, FVU3 -5.25.

The dollar index (DXY00 -0.08%) this morning is down -0.100 (-0.12%). EUR/USD (^EURUSD) is up +0.0015 (+0.11%) and USD/JPY (^USDJPY) is down -0.16 (-0.16%). The dollar index on Monday settled little changed as the stronger-than-expected July ISM non-manufacturing index offset negative carry-over from Friday's smaller-than-expected increase in July non-farm payrolls. Closes: Dollar index -0.033 (-0.04%), EUR/USD -0.0011 (-0.08%), USD/JPY -0.613 (-0.62%).

Sep WTI crude oil (CLU13 +0.52%) this morning is up +34 cents a barrel (+0.32%) and Sep gasoline (RBU13 +0.87%) is up +1.78 cents per gallon (+0.60%). Sep crude oil and gasoline prices on Monday settled lower. Bearish factors included (1) the statement by Libya's oil minister that his country may increase its oil output from 700,000 barrels a day to 800,000 barrels a day by next month, and (2) weakness in gasoline on the prospects for increased gasoline supplies after Valero Energy said it restarted production at its refinery in Port Arthur, TX and after Irving Oil said it may restart production this week at its refinery in New Brunswick, Canada after it was shut down for unplanned work. Closes: CLU3 -0.38 (-0.36%), RBU3 -0.0441 (-1.47%).

GLOBAL EVENT CALENDAR08/06/2013

US 0830 ET Jun trade balance expected -$43.0 bln, May -$45.0 bln.
  1300 ET Chicago Fed President Charles Evans speaks to reporters in Chicago.
  1300 ET Treasury auctions $32 billion 3-year T-notes.
  1630 ET API weekly U.S. oil statistics.
JPN 0100 ET Japan Jun leading index CI expected 107.3, May 110.7. Jun coincident index expected 105.1, May 106.0.
UK 0430 ET UK Jun industrial production expected +0.7% m/m and +0.8% y/y, May unch m/m and -2.3% y/y.
  0430 ET UK Jun manufacturing production expected +1.0% m/m and +1.0% y/y, May -0.8% m/m and -2.9% y/y.
GER 0600 ET German Jun factory orders expected +1.0% m/m and +0.3% y/y, May -1.3% m/m and -2.0% y/y.

U.S. STOCK CALENDAR08/06/2013

Company Name Symbol Time Event Description Period EPS Est (US$)
Tenet Healthcare Corp THC US Bef-mkt Q2 2013 Earnings Release Q2 2013 0.71
Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM US Bef-mkt Q2 2013 Earnings Release Q2 2013 0.436
Parker Hannifin Corp PH US Bef-mkt Q4 2013 Earnings Release Q4 2013 1.964
Health Care REIT Inc HCN US Bef-mkt Q2 2013 Earnings Release Q2 2013 0.918
Rowan Cos Plc RDC US Bef-mkt Q2 2013 Earnings Release Q2 2013 0.553
Zoetis Inc ZTS US Bef-mkt Q2 2013 Earnings Release Q2 2013 0.356
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN US Bef-mkt Q2 2013 Earnings Release Q2 2013 1.745
Denbury Resources Inc DNR US Bef-mkt Q2 2013 Earnings Release Q2 2013 0.356
Spectra Energy Corp SE US Bef-mkt Q2 2013 Earnings Release Q2 2013 0.32
Dominion Resources Inc/VA D US Bef-mkt Q2 2013 Earnings Release Q2 2013 0.648
Emerson Electric Co EMR US Bef-mkt Q3 2013 Earnings Release Q3 2013 0.981
IntercontinentalExchange Inc ICE US Bef-mkt Q2 2013 Earnings Release Q2 2013 2.142
Molson Coors Brewing Co TAP US Bef-mkt Q2 2013 Earnings Release Q2 2013 1.393
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc IFF US Bef-mkt Q2 2013 Earnings Release Q2 2013 1.184
FirstEnergy Corp FE US Bef-mkt Q2 2013 Earnings Release Q2 2013 0.539
Fossil Group Inc FOSL US Bef-mkt Q2 2013 Earnings Release Q2 2013 0.931
CVS Caremark Corp CVS US Bef-mkt Q2 2013 Earnings Release Q2 2013 0.96
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp CTSH US 6:00 Q2 2013 Earnings Release Q2 2013 0.973
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp CTSH US 8:00 Q2 2013 Earnings Call Q2 2013  
Harman International Industries Inc HAR US 8:00 Q4 2013 Earnings Release Q4 2013 0.856
Zoetis Inc ZTS US 8:30 Q2 2013 Earnings Call Q2 2013  
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN US 8:30 Q2 2013 Earnings Call Q2 2013  
IntercontinentalExchange Inc ICE US 8:30 Q2 2013 Earnings Call Q2 2013  
CVS Caremark Corp CVS US 8:30 Q2 2013 Earnings Call Q2 2013  
Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM US 9:00 Q2 2013 Earnings Call Q2 2013  
Spectra Energy Corp SE US 9:00 Q2 2013 Earnings Call Q2 2013  
Unum Group UNM US 9:00 Q2 2013 Earnings Call Q2 2013  
Integrys Energy Group Inc TEG US 9:00 Q2 2013 Earnings Call Q2 2013  
Sempra Energy SRE US 9:00 Q2 2013 Earnings Release Q2 2013 1.283
Fossil Group Inc FOSL US 9:00 Q2 2013 Earnings Call Q2 2013  
Tenet Healthcare Corp THC US 10:00 Q2 2013 Earnings Call Q2 2013  
Health Care REIT Inc HCN US 10:00 Q2 2013 Earnings Call Q2 2013  
Google Inc GOOG US 10:00 US Court of Appeals Hears Arguments on Microsoft vs Google Patent-Infringement    
Dominion Resources Inc/VA D US 10:00 Q2 2013 Earnings Call Q2 2013  
Vornado Realty Trust VNO US 10:00 Q2 2013 Earnings Call Q2 2013  
Microsoft Corp MSFT US 10:00 US Court of Appeals Hears Arguments on Microsoft vs Google Patent-Infringement    
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc IFF US 10:00 Q2 2013 Earnings Call Q2 2013  
Airgas Inc ARG US 11:00 Annual General Meeting    
Parker Hannifin Corp PH US 11:00 Q4 2013 Earnings Call Q4 2013  
Rowan Cos Plc RDC US 11:00 Q2 2013 Earnings Call Q2 2013  
Denbury Resources Inc DNR US 11:00 Q2 2013 Earnings Call Q2 2013  
Molson Coors Brewing Co TAP US 11:00 Q2 2013 Earnings Call Q2 2013  
Harman International Industries Inc HAR US 11:00 Q4 2013 Earnings Call Q4 2013  
Macerich Co/The MAC US 12:00 Q2 2013 Earnings Call Q2 2013  
Sempra Energy SRE US 13:00 Q2 2013 Earnings Call Q2 2013  
FirstEnergy Corp FE US 13:00 Q2 2013 Earnings Call Q2 2013  
Emerson Electric Co EMR US 14:00 Q3 2013 Earnings Call Q3 2013  
Molson Coors Brewing Co TAP US 14:00 Q2 2013 Earnings Call - Follow-up Session C2 2013  
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc FOXA US 16:00 Q4 2013 Earnings Release Q4 2013 0.346
Computer Sciences Corp CSC US 16:15 Q1 2014 Earnings Release Q1 2014 0.672
Walt Disney Co/The DIS US 16:15 Q3 2013 Earnings Release Q3 2013 1.012
CH Robinson Worldwide Inc CHRW US 16:15 Q2 2013 Earnings Release Q2 2013 0.736
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc FOXA US 16:30 Q4 2013 Earnings Call Q4 2013  
First Solar Inc FSLR US 16:30 Q2 2013 Earnings Call Q2 2013  
DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc DVA US 17:00 Q2 2013 Earnings Call Q2 2013  
Computer Sciences Corp CSC US 17:00 Q1 2014 Earnings Call Q1 2014  
Walt Disney Co/The DIS US 17:00 Q3 2013 Earnings Call Q3 2013  
CH Robinson Worldwide Inc CHRW US 18:00 Q2 2013 Earnings Call Q2 2013  
DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc DVA US Aft-mkt Q2 2013 Earnings Release Q2 2013 1.842
First Solar Inc FSLR US Aft-mkt Q2 2013 Earnings Release Q2 2013 0.532
EOG Resources Inc EOG US Aft-mkt Q2 2013 Earnings Release Q2 2013 1.727
CF Industries Holdings Inc CF US Aft-mkt Q2 2013 Earnings Release Q2 2013 7.611
Marathon Oil Corp MRO US Aft-mkt Q2 2013 Earnings Release Q2 2013 0.706
TECO Energy Inc TE US   Roadshow - New York Y 2013