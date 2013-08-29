NASDAQ 100 Quarterly Winners

We are nearing the Labor Day Holiday so I decided to do something a little different. Today I used Barchart to sort the NASDAQ 100 Index to find the stocks that gained the most in the last 3 months. Those stock that in hindsight, I wish I had bought 3 months ago. There seems to be a theme here and I bet you can see what it is.

The list includes Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) up 77.82%, Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) up 44.29%, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) up 33.99%, Priceline.com (PCLN) up 19.21% and Viacom Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB):

Facebook (FB)

Barchart technical indicators:

96% Barchart technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signals

17 new highs and up 77.92% in the last 3 months

Relative Strength Index 72.30%

Barchart computes a technical support level at 39.46

Recently traded at 41.48 with a 50 day moving average of 31.91



Baidu (BIDU)

Barchart technical indicators:

80% Barchart technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

16 new highs and up 44.29% in the last 3 months

Relative strength Index 64.43%

Barchart computes a technical support level at 131.47

Recently traded at 139.30 with a 50 day moving average of 117.55



Netflix (NFLX)

Barchart technical indicators:

100% Barchart technical buy signals

Trend spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

16 new highs and up 33.99% in the last 3 months

Relative Strength Index 69.60%

Barchart computes a technical support level at 272.99

Recently traded at 288.16 with a 50 day moving average of 249.01



Priceline.com (PCLN)

Barchart technical indicators:

56% Barchart technical buy signals

Trend spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

17 new highs and up 19.21% in the last 3 months

Relative Strength Index 57.61%

Barchart computes a technical support level at 926.54

Recently traded at 943.38 with a 50 day moving average of 899.73

Viacom Class B (VIAB)

Barchart technical indicators: