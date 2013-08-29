NASDAQ 100 Quarterly Winners

We are nearing the Labor Day Holiday so I decided to do something a little different. Today I used Barchart to sort the NASDAQ 100 Index to find the stocks that gained the most in the last 3 months. Those stock that in hindsight, I wish I had bought 3 months ago. There seems to be a theme here and I bet you can see what it is.
The list includes Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) up 77.82%, Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) up 44.29%, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) up 33.99%, Priceline.com (PCLN) up 19.21% and Viacom Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB):
Barchart technical indicators:
- 96% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signals
- 17 new highs and up 77.92% in the last 3 months
- Relative Strength Index 72.30%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 39.46
- Recently traded at 41.48 with a 50 day moving average of 31.91
Barchart technical indicators:
- 80% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 16 new highs and up 44.29% in the last 3 months
- Relative strength Index 64.43%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 131.47
- Recently traded at 139.30 with a 50 day moving average of 117.55
Barchart technical indicators:
- 100% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 16 new highs and up 33.99% in the last 3 months
- Relative Strength Index 69.60%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 272.99
- Recently traded at 288.16 with a 50 day moving average of 249.01
Priceline.com (PCLN)
Barchart technical indicators:
- 56% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 17 new highs and up 19.21% in the last 3 months
- Relative Strength Index 57.61%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 926.54
- Recently traded at 943.38 with a 50 day moving average of 899.73
Barchart technical indicators:
- 88% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 15 new highs and up 16.72% in the last 3 months
- Relative Strength Index 63.72%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 77.74%
- Recently traded at 79.82 with a 50 day moving average of 73.88