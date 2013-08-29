Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

NASDAQ 100 Quarterly Winners

|Includes: BIDU, BKNG, Facebook (FB), NFLX, VIAB

We are nearing the Labor Day Holiday so I decided to do something a little different. Today I used Barchart to sort the NASDAQ 100 Index to find the stocks that gained the most in the last 3 months. Those stock that in hindsight, I wish I had bought 3 months ago. There seems to be a theme here and I bet you can see what it is.

The list includes Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) up 77.82%, Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) up 44.29%, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) up 33.99%, Priceline.com (PCLN) up 19.21% and Viacom Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB):

Facebook (FB)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 96% Barchart technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signals
  • 17 new highs and up 77.92% in the last 3 months
  • Relative Strength Index 72.30%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 39.46
  • Recently traded at 41.48 with a 50 day moving average of 31.91


Baidu (BIDU)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 80% Barchart technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 16 new highs and up 44.29% in the last 3 months
  • Relative strength Index 64.43%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 131.47
  • Recently traded at 139.30 with a 50 day moving average of 117.55


Netflix (NFLX)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 100% Barchart technical buy signals
  • Trend spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 16 new highs and up 33.99% in the last 3 months
  • Relative Strength Index 69.60%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 272.99
  • Recently traded at 288.16 with a 50 day moving average of 249.01


Priceline.com (PCLN)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 56% Barchart technical buy signals
  • Trend spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 17 new highs and up 19.21% in the last 3 months
  • Relative Strength Index 57.61%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 926.54
  • Recently traded at 943.38 with a 50 day moving average of 899.73

Viacom Class B (VIAB)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 88% Barchart technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 15 new highs and up 16.72% in the last 3 months
  • Relative Strength Index 63.72%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 77.74%
  • Recently traded at 79.82 with a 50 day moving average of 73.88