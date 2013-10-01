5 Great Large Caps

Today I used Barchart to find the S&P 500 Stocks that have hit the most frequent New Highs in the last month. My list includes Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY),Yahoo! (YHOO), Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT), Priceline.com (PCLN) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM):
Barchart technical indicators:
- 80% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 15 new highs and up 12.38% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 63.03%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 54.55
- Recently traded at 56.17 with a 50 day moving average of 52.99
Yahoo! (YHOO)
Barchart technical indicators:
- 100% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 15 new highs and up 24.63% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 76.70%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 32.13
- Recently traded at 33.74 with a 50 day moving average of 28.77
Barchart technical indicators:
- 80% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 14 new highs and up 8.03% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 62.99%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 105.40
- Recently traded at 106.68 with a 50 day moving average of 102.42
Priceline.com (PCLN)
Barchart technical indicators:
- 96% Barchart technical buy signal
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 14 new highs and up 9.16% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 72.29%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 996.12
- Recently traded at 1024.79 with a 50 day moving average of 951.49
Barchart technical indicators:
- 64% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 13 new highs and up 13.59% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 66.63%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 50.44
- Recently traded at 52.29 with a 50 day moving average of 48.22