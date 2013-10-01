Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

5 Great Large Caps

|Includes: AABA, AKAM, BKNG, eBay Inc. (EBAY), WAT

Today I used Barchart to find the S&P 500 Stocks that have hit the most frequent New Highs in the last month. My list includes Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY),Yahoo! (YHOO), Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT), Priceline.com (PCLN) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM):

Ebay (EBAY)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 80% Barchart technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 15 new highs and up 12.38% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 63.03%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 54.55
  • Recently traded at 56.17 with a 50 day moving average of 52.99


Yahoo! (YHOO)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 100% Barchart technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 15 new highs and up 24.63% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 76.70%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 32.13
  • Recently traded at 33.74 with a 50 day moving average of 28.77


Waters Corp (WAT)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 80% Barchart technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 14 new highs and up 8.03% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 62.99%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 105.40
  • Recently traded at 106.68 with a 50 day moving average of 102.42


Priceline.com (PCLN)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 96% Barchart technical buy signal
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 14 new highs and up 9.16% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 72.29%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 996.12
  • Recently traded at 1024.79 with a 50 day moving average of 951.49


Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 64% Barchart technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 13 new highs and up 13.59% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 66.63%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 50.44
  • Recently traded at 52.29 with a 50 day moving average of 48.22