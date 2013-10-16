The 5 Best NASDAQ 100 Stocks

Today I used Barchart to sort the NASDAQ 100 Index to find the stock with the most frequent new highs in the last month then chose those who also had positive gains in the last week and last month. The list includes Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), Avago Technologies (NASDAQ:AVGO), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), and Priceline.com (PCLN):
Barchart technical indicators:
- 100% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 15 new highs and up 13.53% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 80.76%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 163.89
- Recently traded at 170.27 with a 50 day moving average of 149.84
Barchart technical indicators:
- 80% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 13 new highs and up 16.76% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 73.08%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 45.99%
- Recently traded at 47.81 with a 50 day moving average of 41.80
Barchart technical indicators:
- 96% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 12 new highs and up 13.31% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 69.31%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 43.06
- Recently traded at 44.50 with a 50 day moving average of 39.95
Barchart technical indicators:
- 100% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 12 new highs and up 5.74% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 67.72%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 45.62%
- Recently traded at 47.00 with a 50 day moving average of 43.90
Priceline.com (PCLN)
Barchart technical indicators:
- 64% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 11 new highs and up 6.95% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 59.14%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 1003.75
- Recently traded at 1035.17 with a 50 day moving average of 979.30