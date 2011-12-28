One to the S & P 500 stocks hitting the most frequent new highs is Health Care REIT (HCN)

Barchart technical indicators:

96% Barchart technical buy signal

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

16 new highs and up 11.10% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 67.12%

Barchart computes a technical support level at 53.78

Recently traded at 54.03 with a 50 day moving average of 50.55

I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.