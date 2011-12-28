One to the S & P 500 stocks hitting the most frequent new highs is Health Care REIT (HCN)
Barchart technical indicators:
- 96% Barchart technical buy signal
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 16 new highs and up 11.10% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 67.12%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 53.78
- Recently traded at 54.03 with a 50 day moving average of 50.55
Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.