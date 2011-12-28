Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Health Care REIT

One to the S & P 500 stocks hitting the most frequent new highs is Health Care REIT (HCN)

 

Barchart technical indicators:
  • 96% Barchart technical buy signal
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 16 new highs and up 11.10% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 67.12%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 53.78
  • Recently traded at 54.03 with a 50 day moving average of 50.55


