Meridian Bioscience - Barchart's Chart Of The Day

The Chart of the Day is Meridian Bioscoence (NASDAQ:VIVO). I found the stock by sorting today's New High List on Barchart for frequency in the last month, skipped those stocks that didn't have positive gains for the last week and month and used the Flipchart feature to review the charts. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 12/13 the stock is up 7.85%.

It is a fully integrated life sciences company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and related products and offers biopharmaceutical enabling technologies. Utilizing a variety of methods, these products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed in the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as gastrointestinal, viral, urinary and respiratory infections.

Barchart's Opinion trading systems are listed below.

Barchart technical indicators:

96% Barchart technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

16 new highs and up 10.15% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 67.06%

Barchart computes a technical support level at 26.34

Recently traded at 26.80 with a 50 day moving average of 25.02



Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $1.11 billion

P/E 29.04

Dividend yield 2.91%

Revenue projected to grow 8.30% this year, and another 8.00% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 9.90% this year, an additional 10.00% next year and continue to increase at an annual rate of 13.33% for the next 5 years

Financial Strength is B++



This stock has been volatile over the past year so watch the 50 day moving average for a point to take profits.