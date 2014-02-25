Texas Pacific Land Trust - Barchart's Chart Of The Day

The Chart of the Day is Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). I found the stock by sorting the All Time High list for frequency in the last month, skipped the stocks that didn't have a positive gain of the last week and month and reviewed the charts using the Flipchart feature. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 1/31 the stock gained 40.24%.

TPL conducts business through the sale and lease of lands owned by the company, retaining oil and gas royalties, temporary cash investments and the overall management of the land owned by Texas Pacific.

Barchart's Opinion trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 10 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com web site when you read this report.

Barchart technical indicators:

96% Barchart technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

16 new highs and up 48.93% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 93.38%

Barchart computes a technical support level at 131.66

Recently traded at 141.74 with a 50 day moving average of 105.88



Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $1.21 billion

P/E 42.19

At present no Wall Street brokerage forms are following the stock

The stock had a total return to stockholders of 377.50% in the last 5 years

The individual investors on Motley Foll voted the stock would beat the market by an 83 to 7 vote

A rating service rated the stock B+ for Financial Strength



The stocks gains look great. In past years the dividend rate has been less than 1% so I wouldn't call this a total return stock. Watch the 50 day moving average for weakness but sell at the 100 day moving average