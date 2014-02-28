Anooraq Resources And AK Steel - Sell Signals

This week I deleted Anooraq Resources (NYSEMKT:ATL) and AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) from the Barchart Van Meerten Speculative portfolio for negative price momentum.
Barchart technical indicators:
- 60% Barchart short term technical sell signal
- Trend Spotter sell signal
- Below its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 26.87% off its recent high
- Relative Strength Index 43.38%
Barchart technical indicators:
- 80% Barchart short term technical sell signal
- Trend Spotter sell signal
- Below its 20 and 50 day moving averages
- 26.80% off its recent high
- Relative Strength Index 41.41%