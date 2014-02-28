Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Anooraq Resources And AK Steel - Sell Signals

|Includes: AKS, Atlatsa Resources Corp. (ATL)

This week I deleted Anooraq Resources (NYSEMKT:ATL) and AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) from the Barchart Van Meerten Speculative portfolio for negative price momentum.

Anooraq Resources (ATL)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 60% Barchart short term technical sell signal
  • Trend Spotter sell signal
  • Below its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 26.87% off its recent high
  • Relative Strength Index 43.38%


AK Steel (AKS)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 80% Barchart short term technical sell signal
  • Trend Spotter sell signal
  • Below its 20 and 50 day moving averages
  • 26.80% off its recent high
  • Relative Strength Index 41.41%