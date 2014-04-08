CSIQ, LPLA And ETFC Sell Signals

I'm not in a wholesale sell out mode but I'm trimming stocks that exhibit failure to keep their momentum. I trimmed Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ), LPL Investments (NASDAQ:LPLA) and E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) for the Barchart Van Meerten New High portfolio.
Barchart technical indicators:
- 88% Barchart technical sell signals
- Trend Spotter sell signal
- Below its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 35.39% off its recent high
- Relative Strength Index 34.00%
Barchart technical indicators:
- 72% Barchart technical sell signals
- Trend Spotter sell signal
- Below its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 12.19% off its recent high
- Relative Strength Index 34.98%
Barchart technical indicators:
- 56% Barchart technical sell signals
- Trend Spotter sell signal
- Below its 20, 50 and 100 daily moving averages
- 22.40% off its recent high
- Relative Strength Index 29.49%