CSIQ, LPLA And ETFC Sell Signals

|Includes: Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ), ETFC, LPLA

I'm not in a wholesale sell out mode but I'm trimming stocks that exhibit failure to keep their momentum. I trimmed Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ), LPL Investments (NASDAQ:LPLA) and E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) for the Barchart Van Meerten New High portfolio.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 88% Barchart technical sell signals
  • Trend Spotter sell signal
  • Below its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 35.39% off its recent high
  • Relative Strength Index 34.00%


LPL Investments (LPLA)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 72% Barchart technical sell signals
  • Trend Spotter sell signal
  • Below its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 12.19% off its recent high
  • Relative Strength Index 34.98%


E*Trade Financial (ETFC)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 56% Barchart technical sell signals
  • Trend Spotter sell signal
  • Below its 20, 50 and 100 daily moving averages
  • 22.40% off its recent high
  • Relative Strength Index 29.49%