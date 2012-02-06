Pall Corp - PLL - Barchart Chart Of The Day

Barchart Research Team - Barchart.com - Fri Feb 03, 9:29PM CST
The "Chart of the Day" is Pall Corp (PLL), which showed up on Friday's Barchart "All Time High" list. Pall on Friday posted a new all-time high and closed up 1.88%. TrendSpotter has been Long since Nov 30 at $54.49. In recent news on the stock, Pall on Jan 19 announced a 20% dividend increase to 21 cents per share. William Blair on Jan 12 upgraded Pall to Outperform from Market Perform due to the company's earnings growth potential. Pall Corp, with a market cap of $7 billion, is a leading supplier of fine filters, principally made by the Company using its proprietary filter media, and other fluid clarification and separations equipment for the removal of solid, liquid and gaseous contaminants from a wide variety of liquids and gases.
How we found the Chart of the Day:
We found the "Chart of the Day" by scanning the Barchart "All Time High" list. In order to get to that list, we first clicked on the Stocks menu item on the Barchart home page, then on the "All Time Highs" menu item on the left menu bar. We then sorted the list by percentage gainers by clicking on the "Percent" column title. A stock that has posted a new All-Time high is typically showing strong upside momentum.
The status of Barchart's Opinion trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 10 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com web site when you read this report.
- TrendSpotter: Buy
- Short-Term Indicators: 100% Buy
- Medium-Term Indicators: 100% Buy
- Long-Term Indicators: 100% Buy
- Overall Average 100% Buy
