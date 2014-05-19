5 Great Large Caps

Today I used Barchart to find the Large Cap Stocks with the best technical indicators and charts. First I sorted the S&P 500 Large Cap Index for technical indicators, then I used the Flipchart feature to review the charts.
Today's list includes Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), Health Care REIT (HCN), Centurylink (NYSE:CTL), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), Brown Forman Class B (NYSE:BF.B):
Barchart technical indicators:
- 100% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signals
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 4 new highs and up 3.73% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 65.99%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 190.85
- Recently traded at 195.16 with a 50 day moving average of 187.98
Health Care REIT (HCN)
Barchart technical indicators:
- 100% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 8 new highs and up 3.84% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 74.27%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 63.85%
- Recently traded at 65.24 with a 50 day moving average of 61.15
Barchart technical indicators:
- 100% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 9 new highs and up 9.90% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 82.88%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 37.49
- Recently traded at 38.18 with a 50 day moving average of 33.70
Barchart technical indicators:
- 100% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 5 new highs and up 5.82% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 71.01%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 23.91
- Recently traded at 24.37 with a 50 day moving average of 22.66
Barchart technical indicators:
- 100% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 6 new highs and up 3.89% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 63.94%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 89.65
- Recently traded at 92.14 with a 50 day moving average of 89.12