5 Great Large Caps

|Includes: BF.B, CSCO, CTL, Union Pacific Corporation (UNP), WELL

Today I used Barchart to find the Large Cap Stocks with the best technical indicators and charts. First I sorted the S&P 500 Large Cap Index for technical indicators, then I used the Flipchart feature to review the charts.

Today's list includes Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), Health Care REIT (HCN), Centurylink (NYSE:CTL), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), Brown Forman Class B (NYSE:BF.B):

Union Pacific (UNP)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 100% Barchart technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signals
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 4 new highs and up 3.73% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 65.99%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 190.85
  • Recently traded at 195.16 with a 50 day moving average of 187.98


Health Care REIT (HCN)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 100% Barchart technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 8 new highs and up 3.84% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 74.27%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 63.85%
  • Recently traded at 65.24 with a 50 day moving average of 61.15


Centurylinks (CTL)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 100% Barchart technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 9 new highs and up 9.90% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 82.88%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 37.49
  • Recently traded at 38.18 with a 50 day moving average of 33.70


Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 100% Barchart technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 5 new highs and up 5.82% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 71.01%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 23.91
  • Recently traded at 24.37 with a 50 day moving average of 22.66


Brown Forman Class B (BF.B)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 100% Barchart technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 6 new highs and up 3.89% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 63.94%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 89.65
  • Recently traded at 92.14 with a 50 day moving average of 89.12