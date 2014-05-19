5 Great Large Caps

Today I used Barchart to find the Large Cap Stocks with the best technical indicators and charts. First I sorted the S&P 500 Large Cap Index for technical indicators, then I used the Flipchart feature to review the charts.

Today's list includes Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), Health Care REIT (HCN), Centurylink (NYSE:CTL), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), Brown Forman Class B (NYSE:BF.B):

Union Pacific (UNP)

Barchart technical indicators:

100% Barchart technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signals

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

4 new highs and up 3.73% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 65.99%

Barchart computes a technical support level at 190.85

Recently traded at 195.16 with a 50 day moving average of 187.98



Health Care REIT (HCN)

Barchart technical indicators:

100% Barchart technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

8 new highs and up 3.84% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 74.27%

Barchart computes a technical support level at 63.85%

Recently traded at 65.24 with a 50 day moving average of 61.15



Centurylinks (CTL)

Barchart technical indicators:

100% Barchart technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

9 new highs and up 9.90% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 82.88%

Barchart computes a technical support level at 37.49

Recently traded at 38.18 with a 50 day moving average of 33.70



Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Barchart technical indicators:

100% Barchart technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

5 new highs and up 5.82% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 71.01%

Barchart computes a technical support level at 23.91

Recently traded at 24.37 with a 50 day moving average of 22.66



Brown Forman Class B (BF.B)

Barchart technical indicators: