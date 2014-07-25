REITs Rule The Mid-Caps

Today I used Barchart to sort the S&P 400 Mid Cap Index stocks to find the stocks with the most frequent new highs in the last month and I was surprised how may REITs were at the top of the list. Among them were Camden Property Trusts (NYSE:CPT), Supervalu (NYSE:SVU), Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI), American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE):
Barchart technical indicators:
- 72% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 15 new highs and up 2.82% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 60.51%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 73.19
- Recently traded at 72.86 with a 50 day moving average of 70.99
Barchart technical indicators:
- 100% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above ts 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 14 new highs and up 21.87% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 73.69%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 8.20
- Recently traded at 9.36 with a 50 day moving average of 8.01
Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)
Barchart technical indicators:
- 64% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 14 new highs and up 2.28% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 57.68%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 33.65
- Recently traded at 33.59 with a 50 day moving average of 32.51
American Campus Communities (ACC)
Barchart technical indicators:
- 88% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 13 new highs and up 4.11% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 61.98%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 40.09
- Recently traded at 40.00 with a 50 day moving average of 38.86
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)
Barchart technical indicators:
- 88% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 13 new highs and up 2.29% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 61.64%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 78.73
- Recently traded at 78.88 with a 50 day moving average of 77.08