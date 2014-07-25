Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

REITs Rule The Mid-Caps

|Includes: ACC, ARE, Camden Property Trust (CPT), SVU, WRI

Today I used Barchart to sort the S&P 400 Mid Cap Index stocks to find the stocks with the most frequent new highs in the last month and I was surprised how may REITs were at the top of the list. Among them were Camden Property Trusts (NYSE:CPT), Supervalu (NYSE:SVU), Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI), American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE):

Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Barchart technical indicators:

  • 72% Barchart technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 15 new highs and up 2.82% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 60.51%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 73.19
  • Recently traded at 72.86 with a 50 day moving average of 70.99


Supervalu (SVU)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 100% Barchart technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above ts 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 14 new highs and up 21.87% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 73.69%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 8.20
  • Recently traded at 9.36 with a 50 day moving average of 8.01


Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 64% Barchart technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 14 new highs and up 2.28% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 57.68%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 33.65
  • Recently traded at 33.59 with a 50 day moving average of 32.51


American Campus Communities (ACC)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 88% Barchart technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 13 new highs and up 4.11% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 61.98%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 40.09
  • Recently traded at 40.00 with a 50 day moving average of 38.86


Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 88% Barchart technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 13 new highs and up 2.29% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 61.64%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 78.73
  • Recently traded at 78.88 with a 50 day moving average of 77.08