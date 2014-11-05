5 Interesting Large Caps
Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.
Long Only, Momentum, Portfolio Strategy
Contributor Since 2009
Jim Van Meerten is an advisor to Marketocracy Capital Management and writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.
I wanted to find 5 Large Caps with good momentum so I used Barchart to sort the S&P 500 Large Cap Index stocks for the ones with the most frequent new highs in the last month, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts. Today's list includes Health Care REIT (HCN),Scana Corp (NYSE:SCG), Essex Properties (NYSE:ESS), Integrys Energy (NYSE:TEG) and Macerich (NYSE:MAC):
Health Care REIT (HCN)
Barchart technical indicators:
- 100% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above ts 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 20 new highs and up 15.05% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 81.29%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 70.36
- Recently traded at 72.23 with a 50 day moving average of 66.19
Barchart technical indicators:
- 80% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 18 new highs and up 14.08% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 74.53%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 54.72
- Recently traded at 55.35 with a 50 day moving average of 51.07
Barchart technical indicators:
- 88% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signals
- Above its 20. 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 17 new highs and up 13.68% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 84.19%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 200.99
- Recently traded at 204.56 with a 50 day moving average of 188.04
Barchart technical indicators:
- 96% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 16 new highs and up 10.90% in the last month'
- Relative Strength Index 70.29%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 71.39
- Recently traded at 72.34 with a 50 day moving average of 67.78
Barchart technical indicators:
- 88% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 16 new Hg's and up 10.90% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 77.00%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 71.33
- Recently traded at 71.33 with a 50 day moving average of 65.96