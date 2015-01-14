The 5 Best Large Caps
Today I used Barchart to sort the S&P 500 Large Cap Index stocks to find the ones with the best technical indicators and charts.
Today's list includes Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK), Health Care REIT (HCN), Ventas (NYSE:VTR), Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO), and Safeway (NYSE:SWY):
Barchart technical indicators:
- 100% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 7 new highs and up 7.64% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 74.53%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 152.04
- Recently traded at 164.85 with a 50 day moving average of 151.40
Health Care REIT (HCN)
Barchart technical indicators:
- 100% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 an d100 day moving averages
- 10 new highs and up 6.45% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 73.98%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 79.92
- Recently traded at 81.49 with a 50 day moving average of 74.92
Barchart technical indicators:
- 96% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 an d100 day moving averages
- 6 new highs and up 3.88% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 69.58%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 75.96
- Recently traded at 77.58 with a 50 day moving average of 71.84
Barchart technical indicators:
- 96% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 an d100 day moving averages
- 16 new highs and up 9.60% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 76.85%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 122.28
- Recently traded at 124.43 with a 50 day moving average of 114.35
Barchart technical indicators:
- 96% Barchart technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and day moving averages new highs and up
- 14 new highs and up 2.02% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 65.79%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 35.07
- Recently traded at 35.28 with a 50 day moving average of 34.92