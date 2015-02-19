Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

BARCHART MORNING CALL 2/19

|Includes: ARRS, BKNG, CAR, CVG, DISCA, DNR, ED, EMR, EOG, FNF, FTR, Halliburton Company (HAL), HRL, HST, INTU, JWN, LUV, MAR, MRO, NBL, NEM, PDCO, PSA, PWR, REGN, SCG, SNPS, SXL, T, WMB, WMT

BARCHART MORNING CALL

Thursday, February 19th, 2015

View Older Reports

Everything you need to know about the markets in one free daily newsletter.

E-mail: Submit


You will also receive a free subscription to the Barchart family of newsletters.

OVERNIGHT MARKETS AND NEWS

March E-mini S&Ps (ESH15 -0.19%) this morning are down -0.07% due to weakness in energy producers as crude oil fell, while European stocks are up +0.46% at a 6-1/2 year high after the Greek government submitted a request to extend the availability of bailout funds for 6 months. Eurozone finance ministers are scheduled to assess the request later today and if they see room for an agreement the finance ministers will meet tomorrow. Asian stocks closed mixed: Japan +0.36%, Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Singapore and South Korea closed for holiday, Australia -0.19%, India +0.48%. Japan's Nikkei Stock Index rose to a 14-3/4 year high on upbeat trade data after Japan Jan exports rose by the most in 14 months. Commodity prices are mixed. Mar crude oil (CLH15 -3.93%) is down -3.62% and Mar gasoline (RBH15 -2.04%) is down -1.85% at a 1-week low ahead of weekly EIA data that may show U.S. crude stockpiles rose for a sixth week to a record high. Apr gold (GCJ15 +1.74%) is up +1.48%. Mar copper (HGH15 -0.42%) is down -0.23%. Agriculture prices are mixed. The dollar index (DXY00 +0.18%) is unchanged. EUR/USD (^EURUSD) is down -0.05%. USD/JPY (^USDJPY) is up +0.19%. Mar T-note prices (ZNH15 -0.05%) are down -3 ticks.

The Japan Jan trade balance widened to a -1.177 trillion yen deficit, bigger than expectations of -1.681 trillion yen and the largest deficit in 10 months. Jan exports rose +17.0% y/y, better than expectations of +13.5% y/y and the biggest increase in 14 months. Jan imports fell -9.0% y/y, more than expectations of -4.9% y/y and the biggest decline in 5 years.

Japan Jan nationwide department store sales fell -2.8% y/y, the tenth consecutive month sales have declined.

UK Feb CBI trends total orders rose +6 to 10, better than expectations of 2 to 6 and the highest in 6 months. Feb CBI trends selling prices unexpectedly rose +14 to 8, more than expectations of -1 to -7 and the highest in 10 months.

U.S. STOCK PREVIEW

Today's initial claims report is expected to show a -14,000 decline to 290,000. Today's continuing claims report is expected to show a small +6,000 rise to 2.360 million after last week's -51,000 decline to 2.354 million. Today's Feb Philadelphia Fed business outlook survey is expected to show a +2.7 point increase to 9.0, stabilizing after January's -18.0 point plunge to 6.3. Today's Jan leading indicators index is expected to show a decent increase of +0.3%, adding to December's strong increase of +0.5%.

There are 18 of the S&P 500 companies that report earnings today with notable reports including: Wal-Mart (consensus $1.54), Hormel Foods (0.64), Discovery Communications (0.45), Priceline (10.05), Newmont Mining (0.12), Consolidated Edison (0.55), Nordstrom (1.35). Equity conferences this week include: Consumer Analysts Group of New York Conference on Tue-Thu, and Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Wed-Thu.

OVERNIGHT U.S. STOCK MOVERS

Halliburton (HAL -1.07%) is down 2% and Exxon Mobil (XOM -2.19%) slid over 1% in pre-market trading as crude oil prices fell.

Hormel Foods (HRL +0.77%) reported Q1 EPS of 69 cents, well above consensus of 64 cents.

Priceline.com (PCLN +0.18%) reported Q4 EPS of $10.85, higher than consensus of $10.05.

Southwest Airlines (LUV +2.25%) was initiated with a 'Buy' at BofA/Merril Lynch with a price target of $52.

Regeneron (REGN +0.40%) reported positive results for its Eylea injection in patients with diabetic macular edema.

EOG Resources (EOG -1.22%) reported Q4 EPS of 79 cents, well below consensus of $1.02.

Marathon Oil (MRO -2.06%) reported Q4 adjusted EPS of 0, less than consensus of 3 cents.

Sunoco Logistics (SXL +1.63%) reported a Q4 EPS loss of -80 cents, well below consensus of a 37 cent profit.

Avis Budget (CAR -0.57%) reported Q4 EPS ex-items of 23 cents, above consensus of 20 cents.

Marriott (MAR +0.20%) reported Q4 EPS of 68 cents, higher than consensus of 65 cents.

Convergys (CVG +0.05%) reported Q4 adjusted EPS of 52 cents, better than consensus of 44 cents.

Synopsys (SNPS +0.94%) reported Q1 EPS of 80 cents, well above consensus of 62 cents.

Fidelity National (FNF -1.25%) reported Q4 EPS of 50 cents, higher than consensus of 47 cents.

Williams (WMB -1.95%) reported Q4 EPS of 26 cents, better than consensus of 23 cents.

ARRIS (ARRS +5.10%) reported Q4 adjusted EPS of 78 cents, well above consensus of 61 cents.

MARKET COMMENTS

Mar E-mini S&Ps (ESH15 -0.19%) this morning are down -1.50 points (-0.07%). The S&P 500 index on Wednesday closed lower: S&P 500 -0.03%, Dow Jones -0.10%, Nasdaq +0.13%. Bearish factors included (1) the -2.0% decline in U.S. Jan housing starts to 1.065 million, weaker than expectations of -1.7% to 1.070 million, and (2) the +0.2% increase in U.S. Jan industrial production, weaker than expectations of +0.3%. Stocks recovered from their worst levels after the Jan 27-28 FOMC meeting minutes signaled policy makers may be inclined to keep interest rates lower for longer amid risks facing the economy.

Mar 10-year T-notes (ZNH15 -0.05%) this morning are down -3 ticks. Mar 10-year T-note futures prices on Wednesday rebounded from a 1-1/4 month low and closed higher. Closes: TYH5 +24.50, FVH5 +16.75. Bullish factors included (1) a lack of inflation at the wholesale level after the U.S. Jan final-demand PPI index fell -0.8% m/m, the largest monthly decline since the data series began in 2009, and (2) the Jan 27-28 FOMC meeting minutes stating that policy makers were inclined to keep the Fed funds rate near zero "for a longer time."

The dollar index (DXY00 +0.18%) this morning is unchanged. EUR/USD (^EURUSD) is down -0.0006 (-0.05%). USD/JPY (^USDJPY) is up +0.22 (+0.19%). The dollar index on Wednesday closed higher: Dollar index +0.137 (+0.15%), EUR/USD -0.00138 (-0.12%), USD/JPY -0.451 (-0.38%). A bullish factor for the dollar was a lack of inflation pressures after the Jan PPI final-demand fell more than expected. The dollar fell back from it best levels after the Jan 27-28 FOMC meeting minutes signaled that Fed members may be inclined to delay raising interest rates due to risks facing the economy.

Mar WTI crude oil (CLH15 -3.93%) this morning is down -$1.89 a barrel (-3.62%) and Mar gasoline (RBH15 -2.04%) is down -0.0291 (-1.85%) at a 1-week low. Mar crude and Mar gasoline on Wednesday closed lower: CLH5 -1.39 (-2.60%), RBH5 -0.0311 (-1.96%). Negative factors included (1) the stronger dollar, and (2) expectations that Thursday's weekly EIA data will show crude supplies rose +3.0 million bbl to a record high of 420 million bbl.

GLOBAL EVENT CALENDAR02/19/2015

US 0830 ET Weekly initial unemployment claims expected -14,000 to 290,000, previous +25,000 to 304,000. Weekly continuing claims expected +6,000 to 2.360 million, previous 51,000 to 2.354 million.
  1000 ET Feb Philadelphia Fed business outlook survey expected +2.7 to 9.0, Jan -18.0 to 6.3.
  1000 ET Jan leading indicators expected +0.3%, Dec +0.5%.
  1100 ET EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report.
  1100 ET Treasury announces amount of 2-year T-notes (previous $26 billion), 2-year floating-rate notes (previous $15 billion), 5-year T-notes (previous $35 billion) and 7-year T-notes (previous $29 billion) to be auctioned Feb 24-26.
JPN 0000 ET Revised Japan Dec leading index CI, previous +1.3 to 105.2. Revised Dc coincident index, previous +1.5 to 110.7.
  0030 ET Japan Jan nationwide department store sales, Dec -1.7% y/y.
  2035 ET Japan Feb Markit/JMMA manufacturing PMI expected +0.3 to 52.5, Jan 52.2.
EUR 0400 ET Eurozone Dec current account, Nov +24.6 billion euros (nsa).
  1000 ET Eurozone Feb consumer confidence expected +1.0 to -7.5, Jan -8.5.
UK 0600 ET UK Feb CBI trends total orders expected +2 to 6, Jan 4. Feb CBI trends selling prices expected -1 to -7, Jan -6.

U.S. STOCK CALENDAR02/19/2015

Company Ticker Time Event Description Period Estimate
DIRECTV DTV US Bef-mkt Q4 2014 Earnings Release Q4 2014 1.411
Noble Energy Inc NBL US Bef-mkt Q4 2014 Earnings Release Q4 2014 0.344
Quanta Services Inc PWR US Bef-mkt Q4 2014 Earnings Release Q4 2014 0.514
SCANA Corp SCG US Bef-mkt Q4 2014 Earnings Release Q4 2014 0.737
Denbury Resources Inc DNR US Bef-mkt Q4 2014 Earnings Release Q4 2014 0.233
Wal-Mart Stores Inc WMT US Bef-mkt Q4 2015 Earnings Release Q4 2015 1.544
Hormel Foods Corp HRL US Bef-mkt Q1 2015 Earnings Release Q1 2015 0.644
Patterson Cos Inc PDCO US Bef-mkt Q3 2015 Earnings Release Q3 2015 0.594
Host Hotels & Resorts Inc HST US Bef-mkt Q4 2014 Earnings Release Q4 2014 0.384
Discovery Communications Inc DISCA US 7:00 Q4 2014 Earnings Release Q4 2014 0.447
Wal-Mart Stores Inc WMT US 7:00 Q4 2015 Earnings Call - Pre - Recorded Q4 2015  
Priceline Group Inc/The PCLN US 7:00 Q4 2014 Earnings Release Q4 2014 10.051
Priceline Group Inc/The PCLN US 7:30 Q4 2014 Earnings Call Q4 2014  
Discovery Communications Inc DISCA US 8:30 Q4 2014 Earnings Call Q4 2014  
Emerson Electric Co EMR US 9:00 Investor Meeting Y 2015  
EOG Resources Inc EOG US 9:00 Q4 2014 Earnings Call Q4 2014  
Marathon Oil Corp MRO US 9:00 Q4 2014 Earnings Call Q4 2014  
Hormel Foods Corp HRL US 9:00 Q1 2015 Earnings Call Q1 2015  
Host Hotels & Resorts Inc HST US 9:00 Q4 2014 Earnings Call Q4 2014  
Quanta Services Inc PWR US 9:30 Q4 2014 Earnings Call Q4 2014  
Williams Cos Inc/The WMB US 9:30 Q4 2014 Earnings Call Q4 2014  
Noble Energy Inc NBL US 10:00 Q4 2014 Earnings Call Q4 2014  
Marriott International Inc/MD MAR US 10:00 Q4 2014 Earnings Call Q4 2014  
Patterson Cos Inc PDCO US 10:00 Q3 2015 Earnings Call Q3 2015  
Denbury Resources Inc DNR US 11:00 Q4 2014 Earnings Call Q4 2014  
DIRECTV DTV US 14:00 Q4 2014 Earnings Call Q4 2014  
SCANA Corp SCG US 15:00 Q4 2014 Earnings Call Q4 2014  
Intuit Inc INTU US 16:30 Q2 2015 Earnings Call Q2 2015  
Nordstrom Inc JWN US 16:45 Q4 2015 Earnings Call Q4 2015  
Frontier Communications Corp FTR US 17:00 Q4 2014 Earnings Call Q4 2014  
Newmont Mining Corp NEM US Aft-mkt Q4 2014 Earnings Release Q4 2014 0.118
Intuit Inc INTU US Aft-mkt Q2 2015 Earnings Release Q2 2015 -0.126
Mohawk Industries Inc MHK US Aft-mkt Q4 2014 Earnings Release Q4 2014 2.204
Frontier Communications Corp FTR US Aft-mkt Q4 2014 Earnings Release Q4 2014 0.054
Public Storage PSA US Aft-mkt Q4 2014 Earnings Release Q4 2014 2.201
Consolidated Edison Inc ED US Aft-mkt Q4 2014 Earnings Release Q4 2014 0.549
Nordstrom Inc JWN US Aft-mkt Q4 2015 Earnings Release Q4 2015 1.349