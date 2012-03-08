Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

3 NASDAQ 100 Stocks On The Move

|Includes: Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG), COST, ORLY

Today I used Barchart to screen the NASDAQ 100 stock to find those with the most steady upward price momentum and foundPriceline.com (PCLN), Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) and O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Priceline.com (PCLN)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 96% Barchart technical buy signal
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 13 new highs and up 21.46% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 77.12%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 654.27
  • Recently traded at 654.37 with a 50 day moving average of 543.96

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 88% Barchart technical buy signal
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 12 new highs and up 4.89% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 75.28%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 87.59
  • Recently traded at 88.45 with a 50 day moving average of 83.64

O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 96% Barchart technical buy signal
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above it's 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 12 new highs and up 8.13% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 72.04%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 89.40
  • Recently traded at 90.28 with a 50 day moving average of 83.50