3 NASDAQ 100 Stocks On The Move

Today I used Barchart to screen the NASDAQ 100 stock to find those with the most steady upward price momentum and foundPriceline.com (PCLN), Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) and O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Priceline.com (PCLN)

Barchart technical indicators:

96% Barchart technical buy signal

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

13 new highs and up 21.46% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 77.12%

Barchart computes a technical support level at 654.27

Recently traded at 654.37 with a 50 day moving average of 543.96

Costco Wholesale ( COST

Barchart technical indicators:

88% Barchart technical buy signal

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

12 new highs and up 4.89% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 75.28%

Barchart computes a technical support level at 87.59

Recently traded at 88.45 with a 50 day moving average of 83.64

Barchart technical indicators: