3 NASDAQ 100 Stocks On The Move

Today I used Barchart to screen the NASDAQ 100 stock to find those with the most steady upward price momentum and foundPriceline.com (PCLN), Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) and O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY).
Priceline.com (PCLN)
Barchart technical indicators:
- 96% Barchart technical buy signal
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 13 new highs and up 21.46% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 77.12%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 654.27
- Recently traded at 654.37 with a 50 day moving average of 543.96
Costco Wholesale (COST)
Barchart technical indicators:
- 88% Barchart technical buy signal
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 12 new highs and up 4.89% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 75.28%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 87.59
- Recently traded at 88.45 with a 50 day moving average of 83.64
O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY)
Barchart technical indicators:
- 96% Barchart technical buy signal
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above it's 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 12 new highs and up 8.13% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 72.04%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 89.40
- Recently traded at 90.28 with a 50 day moving average of 83.50