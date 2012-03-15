3 NASDAQ 100 Stocks Moving On Up

This morning I used Barchart to screen the NASDAQ 100 stocks to find the 3 with the most steady and consistent upward price momentum and found Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) and Priceline.com (PCLN)

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Barchart technical indicators:

100% Barchart technical buy signal

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

15 new highs and up 8.09% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 83.03%

Barchart computes a technical support level at 88.94

Recently traded at 90.90 with a 50 day moving average of 84.10

Ross Stores ( ROST

Barchart technical indicators:

96% Barchart technical buy signal

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving average

14 new highs and up 9.00% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 74.88%

Barchart computes a technical support level at 55.88

Recently traded at 56.57 with a 50 day moving average of 52.24

Priceline.com (PCLN)

Barchart technical indicators: