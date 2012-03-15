Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

3 NASDAQ 100 Stocks Moving On Up

|Includes: BKNG, Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), ROST

This morning I used Barchart to screen the NASDAQ 100 stocks to find the 3 with the most steady and consistent upward price momentum and found Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) and Priceline.com (PCLN)

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 100% Barchart technical buy signal
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 15 new highs and up 8.09% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 83.03%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 88.94
  • Recently traded at 90.90 with a 50 day moving average of 84.10

Ross Stores (ROST)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 96% Barchart technical buy signal
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving average
  • 14 new highs and up 9.00% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 74.88%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 55.88
  • Recently traded at 56.57 with a 50 day moving average of 52.24

Priceline.com (PCLN)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 80% Barchart technical buy signal
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 12 new highs and up 12.79% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 72.39%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 639.76
  • Recently traded at 650.75 with a 50 day moving average of 557.95