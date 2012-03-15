3 NASDAQ 100 Stocks Moving On Up

This morning I used Barchart to screen the NASDAQ 100 stocks to find the 3 with the most steady and consistent upward price momentum and found Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) and Priceline.com (PCLN)
Costco Wholesale (COST)
Barchart technical indicators:
- 100% Barchart technical buy signal
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 15 new highs and up 8.09% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 83.03%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 88.94
- Recently traded at 90.90 with a 50 day moving average of 84.10
Ross Stores (ROST)
Barchart technical indicators:
- 96% Barchart technical buy signal
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving average
- 14 new highs and up 9.00% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 74.88%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 55.88
- Recently traded at 56.57 with a 50 day moving average of 52.24
Priceline.com (PCLN)
Barchart technical indicators:
- 80% Barchart technical buy signal
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 12 new highs and up 12.79% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 72.39%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 639.76
- Recently traded at 650.75 with a 50 day moving average of 557.95