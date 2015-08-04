BARCHART MORNING CALL 8/4

BARCHART MORNING CALL Tuesday, August 4th, 2015View Older Reports Everything you need to know about the markets in one free daily newsletter. E-mail: Submit

You will also receive a free subscription to the Barchart family of newsletters. OVERNIGHT MARKETS AND NEWS September E-mini S&Ps (ESU15 -0.29%) are down -0.17% as prices consolidate ahead of earnings results from 31 S&P 500 companies today, including Aetna and Disney. European stocks are down -0.79% as a slide in bank stocks is leading the overall market lower after Credit Agricole SA plunged 10% when regulators failed to approve a reorganization that may have freed up capital to repay investors. The 10-year German bund fell to a 2-month low of 0.595% after Eurozone Jun producer prices unexpectedly fell for the first time in 5 months. Asian stocks closed mixed: Japan -0.14%, Hong Kong -0.02%, China +3.69%, Taiwan -0.16%, Australia +0.33%, Singapore -0.05%, South Korea +0.86%, India -0.41%. Chinese stocks closed higher after authorities stepped up efforts to stabilize the market. Investors on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges who borrow shares must now wait one day to pay back the loans, which may limit day trading activity and speculative short-selling of stocks. The dollar index (DXY00 -0.21%) is down -0.18%. EUR/USD (^EURUSD)is up +0.24%. USD/JPY (^USDJPY) is down -0.07%. Sep T-note prices (ZNU15 -0.11%) are down -4.5 ticks. Eurozone Jun PPI unexpectedly fell for the first time in five months as it slid -0.1% m/m, weaker than expectations of unch m/m. On an annual basis, Jun PPI fell -2.2% y/y, right on expectations. U.S. STOCK PREVIEW Key U.S. news today includes: (1) July New York ISM (June was +9.1 to 63.1), (2) June factory orders (expected +1.8%, May -1.0% and +0.1% ex transportation). There are 32 of the S&P 500 companies that report earnings today with notable reports including: Kellogg (consensus $0.92), Walt Disney (1.41), Genworth Financial (0.26), First Solar (0.22), ADM (0.65), Emerson Electric (0.83), NGR Energy (0.02), Aetna (1.82), Coach (0.29). U.S. IPO's scheduled to price today include: Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN), Amplify Snack Brands (NYSE:BETR), Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART), Benitec Biopharma (OTCPK:BTEBY), Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE). Equity conferences this week: Piper Jaffray Technology-Enabled Industrials Symposium on Tue-Wed, Needham Interconnect Conference on Wed. OVERNIGHT U.S. STOCK MOVERS Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM +0.59%) reported Q2 EPS of 55 cents, below consensus of 65 cents. CVS Health Corp. (CVS +0.31%) reported Q2 EPS of $1.19, lower than consensus of $1.20. Coach (COH -2.47%) reported Q4 EPS of 31 cents, higher than consensus of 29 cents. Vornado (VNO +0.34%) reported Q2 AFFO of $1.30, higher than consensus of $1.23. Allstate (ALL +0.62%) reported Q2 EPS of 79 cents, weaker than consensus of 96 cents. D.E. Shaw reported a 5.1% passive stake in Western Refining (WNR -1.68%) . Point72 Asset Management reported a 5.2% passive stake in Ascena Retail (ASNA -3.51%) . North Tide Capital reported a 5.7% passive stake in Supervalu (SVU +1.52%) . Avis Budget (CAR -0.18%) reported Q2 EPS of 84 cents, higher than consensus of 68 cents. Texas Roadhouse (TXRH +3.53%) fell nearly 4% in after-hours trading after it reported Q2 EPS of 30 cents, below consensus of 37 cents. LinkedIn (LNKD -3.03%) was initiated with a 'Buy' at Topeka witha price target of $260. Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO +2.86%) reported Q2 adjusted EPS of 16 cents, better than consensus of 12 cents. Scientific Games (SGMS -0.26%) reported a Q2 EPS loss of -$1.19, a wider loss than consensus 0f -98 cents. Netflix (NFLX -1.53%) was initiated with a 'Buy' at Guggenheim with a price target of $160. AIG (AIG +0.05%) reported Q2 operating EPS of $1.39, above consensus of $1.23. General Growth Properties (GGP +0.37%) reported Q2 FFO of 33 cents, right on consensus, although Q2 revenue of $579.98 million was below consensus of $616.10 million. MARKET COMMENTS Sep E-mini S&Ps (ESU15 -0.29%) this morning are down -3.50 points (-0.17%). Monday's closes: S&P 500 -0.28%, Dow Jones -0.52%, Nasdaq -0.18%. The S&P 500 on Monday closed lower on (1) weakness in mining and oil companies companies after copper and oil prices plunged on concern about Chinese demand for commodities when the China Jul Caixin manufacturing PMI was unexpectedly revised lower to a 2-year low of 47.8, and (2) the unexpected -0.8 point decline in the U.S. Jul ISM manufacturing index to 52.7, weaker than expectations of unchanged at 53.5. Sep 10-year T-note prices (ZNU15 -0.11%) this morning are down -4.5 ticks. Monday's closes: TYU5 +12.5, FVU5 +4.75. Sep 10-year T-notes on Monday climbed to a 2-month nearest-futures high and closed higher on the unexpected decline in the U.S. Jul ISM manufacturing index and on concern that a slowdown of Chinese economic growth could undercut the overall global economy and delay a Fed interest rate increase after a gauge of Chinese manufacturing activity last month contracted at its steepest pace in 2 years. The dollar index (DXY00 -0.21%) this morning is down -0.180 (-0.18%). EUR/USD (^EURUSD) is up +0.0026 (+0.24%). USD/JPY (^USDJPY) is down -0.09 (-0.07%). Monday's closes: Dollar Index +0.158 (+0.16%), EUR/USD -0.00337 (-0.31%), USD/JPY +0.144 (+0.12%). The dollar index on Monday closed slightly higher on weakness in commodity currencies after copper and oil prices fell sharply. Dollar gains were limited after the U.S. Jul ISM manufacturing index unexpectedly declined, which may prompt the Fed to delay an interest rate hike. Sep crude oil (CLU15 +1.31%) this morning is up +71 cents (+1.57%) and Sep gasoline (RBU15 +1.37%) is up +0.0271 (+1.62%). Monday's closes: CLU5 -1.95 (-4.14%), RBU5 -0.0899 (-5.07%). Sep crude oil and gasoline closed sharply lower Monday with Sep crude at a 4-1/4 month nearest-futures low and Sep gasoline at a 4-1/2 month low. Negative factors included (1) Chinese demand concerns after a gauge of Chinese manufacturing activity contracted at its steepest pace in 2 years, and (2) comments from Iran's oil minister who said that Iran can raise output by 500,000 bpd within a week of the end of sanctions. GLOBAL EVENT CALENDAR08/04/2015

US 0945 ET Jul New York ISM, Jun +9.1 to 63.1. 1000 ET Jun factory orders expected +1.8%, May -1.0% and +0.1% ex transportation. UK 0200 ET UK Jul nationwide house prices expected +0.4% m/m and +3.5% y/y, Jun -0.2% m/m and +3.3% y/y. 0430 ET UK Jul Markit/CIPS construction PMI expected +0.4 to 58.5, Jun 58.1. 1901 ET UK Jul BRC shop price index, Jun -1.3% y/y. EUR 0500 ET Eurozone Jun PPI expected unch m/m and -2.2% y/y, May unch m/m and -2.0% y/y. CHI 2145 ET China Jul Caixin composite PMI, Jun 50.6. U.S. STOCK CALENDAR08/04/2015

Company Ticker Time Event Description Period Estimate Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM US Bef-mkt Q2 2015 Earnings Release Q2 2015 0.652 Emerson Electric Co EMR US Bef-mkt Q3 2015 Earnings Release Q3 2015 0.832 Entergy Corp ETR US Bef-mkt Q2 2015 Earnings Release Q2 2015 1.137 HCP Inc HCP US Bef-mkt Q2 2015 Earnings Release Q2 2015 0.759 CVS Health Corp CVS US Bef-mkt Q2 2015 Earnings Release Q2 2015 1.196 Parker-Hannifin Corp PH US Bef-mkt Q4 2015 Earnings Release Q4 2015 1.868 Vulcan Materials Co VMC US Bef-mkt Q2 2015 Earnings Release Q2 2015 0.658 Expeditors International of Washington Inc EXPD US Bef-mkt Q2 2015 Earnings Release Q2 2015 0.54 Health Care REIT Inc HCN US Bef-mkt Q2 2015 Earnings Release Q2 2015 1.077 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN US Bef-mkt Q2 2015 Earnings Release Q2 2015 2.78 Martin Marietta Materials Inc MLM US Bef-mkt Q2 2015 Earnings Release Q2 2015 1.584 AMETEK Inc AME US Bef-mkt Q2 2015 Earnings Release Q2 2015 0.636 NRG Energy Inc NRG US Bef-mkt Q2 2015 Earnings Release Q2 2015 0.018 Scripps Networks Interactive Inc SNI US Bef-mkt Q2 2015 Earnings Release Q2 2015 1.262 Mallinckrodt PLC MNK US Bef-mkt Q3 2015 Earnings Release Q3 2015 1.826 Zoetis Inc ZTS US Bef-mkt Q2 2015 Earnings Release Q2 2015 0.378 Aetna Inc AET US 6:00 Q2 2015 Earnings Release Q2 2015 1.821 Coach Inc COH US 7:00 Q4 2015 Earnings Release Q4 2015 0.293 Mosaic Co/The MOS US 7:00 Q2 2015 Earnings Release Q2 2015 0.899 American International Group Inc AIG US 8:00 Q2 2015 Earnings Call Q2 2015 Harman International Industries Inc HAR US 8:00 Q4 2015 Earnings Release Q4 2015 1.312 Kellogg Co K US 8:00 Q2 2015 Earnings Release Q2 2015 0.917 NRG Energy Inc NRG US 8:00 Q2 2015 Earnings Call Q2 2015 CVS Health Corp CVS US 8:30 Q2 2015 Earnings Call Q2 2015 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN US 8:30 Q2 2015 Earnings Call Q2 2015 AMETEK Inc AME US 8:30 Q2 2015 Earnings Call Q2 2015 Aetna Inc AET US 8:30 Q2 2015 Earnings Call Q2 2015 Coach Inc COH US 8:30 Q4 2015 Earnings Call Q4 2015 Mallinckrodt PLC MNK US 8:30 Q3 2015 Earnings Call Q3 2015 Zoetis Inc ZTS US 8:30 Q2 2015 Earnings Call Q2 2015 Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM US 9:00 Q2 2015 Earnings Call Q2 2015 General Growth Properties Inc GGP US 9:00 Q2 2015 Earnings Call Q2 2015 Allstate Corp/The ALL US 9:00 Q2 2015 Earnings Call Q2 2015 Sempra Energy SRE US 9:00 Q2 2015 Earnings Release Q2 2015 1.002 Mosaic Co/The MOS US 9:00 Q2 2015 Earnings Call Q2 2015 Kellogg Co K US 9:30 Q2 2015 Earnings Call Q2 2015 XL Group PLC XL US 10:00 Q2 2015 Earnings Call Q2 2015 Tenet Healthcare Corp THC US 10:00 Q2 2015 Earnings Call Q2 2015 Vornado Realty Trust VNO US 10:00 Q2 2015 Earnings Call Q2 2015 Health Care REIT Inc HCN US 10:00 Q2 2015 Earnings Call Q2 2015 Scripps Networks Interactive Inc SNI US 10:00 Q2 2015 Earnings Call Q2 2015 Entergy Corp ETR US 11:00 Q2 2015 Earnings Call Q2 2015 Harman International Industries Inc HAR US 11:00 Q4 2015 Earnings Call Q4 2015 Parker-Hannifin Corp PH US 11:00 Q4 2015 Earnings Call Q4 2015 Vulcan Materials Co VMC US 11:00 Q2 2015 Earnings Call Q2 2015 HCP Inc HCP US 12:00 Q2 2015 Earnings Call Q2 2015 Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The GS US 12:00 Q2 2015 Earnings Call - Fixed Income C2 2015 Sempra Energy SRE US 13:00 Q2 2015 Earnings Call Q2 2015 Emerson Electric Co EMR US 14:00 Q3 2015 Earnings Call Q3 2015 Martin Marietta Materials Inc MLM US 14:00 Q2 2015 Earnings Call Q2 2015 Cerner Corp CERN US 16:30 Q2 2015 Earnings Call Q2 2015 First Solar Inc FSLR US 16:30 Q2 2015 Earnings Call Q2 2015 Walt Disney Co/The DIS US 17:00 Q3 2015 Earnings Call Q3 2015 DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc DVA US 17:00 Q2 2015 Earnings Call Q2 2015 Walt Disney Co/The DIS US Aft-mkt Q3 2015 Earnings Release Q3 2015 1.412 ONEOK Inc OKE US Aft-mkt Q2 2015 Earnings Release Q2 2015 0.349 Cerner Corp CERN US Aft-mkt Q2 2015 Earnings Release Q2 2015 0.516 Newfield Exploration Co NFX US Aft-mkt Q2 2015 Earnings Release Q2 2015 0.197 DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc DVA US Aft-mkt Q2 2015 Earnings Release Q2 2015 0.946 Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD US Aft-mkt Q2 2015 Earnings Release Q2 2015 0.033 Devon Energy Corp DVN US Aft-mkt Q2 2015 Earnings Release Q2 2015 0.43 Cimarex Energy Co XEC US Aft-mkt Q2 2015 Earnings Release Q2 2015 -0.021 Genworth Financial Inc GNW US Aft-mkt Q2 2015 Earnings Release Q2 2015 0.263 First Solar Inc FSLR US Aft-mkt Q2 2015 Earnings Release Q2 2015 0.218 Airgas Inc ARG US Annual General Meeting AutoNation Inc AN US July 2015 Sales and Revenue Release 2015 Delta Air Lines Inc DAL US July 2015 Sales and Revenue Release - Traffic Results 2015