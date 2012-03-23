3 NASDAQ 100 Stocks Moving On Up

This morning I used Barchart to screen the NASDAQ 100 stocks for the three with the most steady upward price momentum and foundStarbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Priceline.com (PCLN) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Starbucks (SBUX)

Barchart technical indicators:

96% Barchart technical buy signal

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

16 new highs and up 14.24% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 81.80% in the last month

Barchart computes a technical support level at 53.10

Recently traded at 55.43 with a 50 day moving average of 49.31

Priceline.com (PCLN)

Barchart technical indicators:

96% Barchart technical buy signal

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

15 new highs and up 21.87% in the last month

Relative strength Index 83.86%

Barchart computes a technical support level at 711.86

Recently traded at 714.27 with a 50 day moving average of 582.93

