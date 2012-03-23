Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

3 NASDAQ 100 Stocks Moving On Up

|Includes: AAPL, BKNG, Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

This morning I used Barchart to screen the NASDAQ 100 stocks for the three with the most steady upward price momentum and foundStarbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Priceline.com (PCLN) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Starbucks (SBUX)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 96% Barchart technical buy signal
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 16 new highs and up 14.24% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 81.80% in the last month
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 53.10
  • Recently traded at 55.43 with a 50 day moving average of 49.31

Priceline.com (PCLN)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 96% Barchart technical buy signal
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 15 new highs and up 21.87% in the last month
  • Relative strength Index 83.86%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 711.86
  • Recently traded at 714.27 with a 50 day moving average of 582.93

Apple (AAPL)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 96% Barchaft technical buy signal
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 12 new highs and up 16.48% in the last month
  • Relative strength Index 80.28%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 597.96
  • Recently traded at 601.33 with a 50 day moving average of 505.05