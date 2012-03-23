3 NASDAQ 100 Stocks Moving On Up

This morning I used Barchart to screen the NASDAQ 100 stocks for the three with the most steady upward price momentum and foundStarbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Priceline.com (PCLN) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)
Starbucks (SBUX)
Barchart technical indicators:
- 96% Barchart technical buy signal
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 16 new highs and up 14.24% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 81.80% in the last month
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 53.10
- Recently traded at 55.43 with a 50 day moving average of 49.31
Priceline.com (PCLN)
Barchart technical indicators:
- 96% Barchart technical buy signal
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 15 new highs and up 21.87% in the last month
- Relative strength Index 83.86%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 711.86
- Recently traded at 714.27 with a 50 day moving average of 582.93
Apple (AAPL)
Barchart technical indicators:
- 96% Barchaft technical buy signal
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 12 new highs and up 16.48% in the last month
- Relative strength Index 80.28%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 597.96
- Recently traded at 601.33 with a 50 day moving average of 505.05