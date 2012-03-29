3 Small Cap S&P 600 Stock Moving On Up

This afternoon I used Barchart to screen the Small Cap S&P 600 stocks to find the 3 with the most steady and consistent upward price momentum and found American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD), Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) and Headwaters Inc. (NYSE:HW)
American Vanguard (AVD)
Barchart technical indicators:
- 96% Barchart technical buy signal
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 16 new highs and up 79.04% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 79.04%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 20.83
- Recently traded at 21.28 with a 50 day moving average of 17.44
Oritani Financial (ORIT)
Barchart technical indicators:
- 96% Barchart technical buy signal
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 15 new highs and up 13.97% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 79.84%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 14.66
- Recently traded at 14.85 with a 50 day moving average of 13.26
Headwaters Inc (HW)
Barchart technical indicators:
- 72% Barchart technical buy signal
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving average
- 15 new highs and up 39.14% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 68.33%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 3.96
- Recently traded at 4.23 with a 50 day moving average of 3.23