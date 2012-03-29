3 Small Cap S&P 600 Stock Moving On Up

This afternoon I used Barchart to screen the Small Cap S&P 600 stocks to find the 3 with the most steady and consistent upward price momentum and found American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD), Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) and Headwaters Inc. (NYSE:HW)

American Vanguard (AVD)

Barchart technical indicators:

96% Barchart technical buy signal

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

16 new highs and up 79.04% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 79.04%

Barchart computes a technical support level at 20.83

Recently traded at 21.28 with a 50 day moving average of 17.44

Oritani Financial ( ORIT

Barchart technical indicators:

96% Barchart technical buy signal

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

15 new highs and up 13.97% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 79.84%

Barchart computes a technical support level at 14.66

Recently traded at 14.85 with a 50 day moving average of 13.26

Headwaters Inc ( HW

Barchart technical indicators: