3 NASDAQ 100 Stocks For Your Watchlists

This morning I used Barchart to screen the NASDAQ 100 stocks to find the 3 with the most consistent upward price momentum in the last month and found Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Priceline.com (PCLN) andBMC Software (NASDAQ:BMC)
Starbucks (SBUX)
Barchart technical indicators:
- 96% Barchart technical buy signal
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 18 new highs and up 17.17% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 83.34%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 56.10
- Recently traded at 57.39 with a 50 day moving average of 51.03
Priceline.com (PCLN)
Barchart technical indicators:
- 96% Barchart technical buy signal
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 15 new highs and up 17.19% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 81.04%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 722.94
- Recently traded at 755.02 with a 50 day moving average of 627.52
BMC Software (BMC)
Barchart technical indicators:
- 56% Barchart technical buy signal
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 15 new highs and up 8.35% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 59.23%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 39.46
- Recently traded at 39.98 with a 50 day moving average of 38.48