3 NASDAQ 100 Stocks For Your Watchlists

This morning I used Barchart to screen the NASDAQ 100 stocks to find the 3 with the most consistent upward price momentum in the last month and found Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Priceline.com (PCLN) andBMC Software (NASDAQ:BMC)

Starbucks (SBUX)

Barchart technical indicators:

96% Barchart technical buy signal

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

18 new highs and up 17.17% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 83.34%

Barchart computes a technical support level at 56.10

Recently traded at 57.39 with a 50 day moving average of 51.03



Priceline.com (PCLN)

Barchart technical indicators:

96% Barchart technical buy signal

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

15 new highs and up 17.19% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 81.04%

Barchart computes a technical support level at 722.94

Recently traded at 755.02 with a 50 day moving average of 627.52



BMC Software (BMC)

Barchart technical indicators: