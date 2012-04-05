Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

3 NASDAQ 100 Stocks For Your Watchlists

|Includes: BKNG, BMC, Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

This morning I used Barchart to screen the NASDAQ 100 stocks to find the 3 with the most consistent upward price momentum in the last month and found Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Priceline.com (PCLN) andBMC Software (NASDAQ:BMC)

Starbucks (SBUX)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 96% Barchart technical buy signal
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 18 new highs and up 17.17% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 83.34%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 56.10
  • Recently traded at 57.39 with a 50 day moving average of 51.03


Priceline.com (PCLN)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 96% Barchart technical buy signal
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 15 new highs and up 17.19% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 81.04%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 722.94
  • Recently traded at 755.02 with a 50 day moving average of 627.52


BMC Software (BMC)

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 56% Barchart technical buy signal
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 15 new highs and up 8.35% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 59.23%
  • Barchart computes a technical support level at 39.46
  • Recently traded at 39.98 with a 50 day moving average of 38.48